What are the lyrics to Poland’s national anthem, and how does it translate into English?

By Rosie Pentreath

An uplifting and hopeful brass-led tune, with a hint of resilience in the face of struggle – we explore the lyrics and history of Poland’s national song.

The Polish national anthem features lyrics written in 1797 by Polish nobleman Józef Wybicki, and a melody that’s most likely derived from a Polish folk tune – specifically a mazurka, which is a lively folk dance in triple time.

The title of Poland’s national song is ‘Mazurek Dąbrowskiego’ (‘Dąbrowski’s Mazurka’), but it’s also known by the first line of the song, ‘Poland is Not Yet Lost’ or ‘Poland has Not Yet Perished’.

Jan Henryk Dąbrowski named here was a Polish general and statesman, and something of a national hero in the 18th century. The song was originally composed to boost morale and patriotism in serving soldiers, and due to General Dąbrowski’s service in the Napoleonic Army during the Italian campaigns, is also known as ‘The Song of The Polish Legions in Italy’.

According to history, Wybicki wrote the original lines of the poem that would become Poland’s patriotic song in Reggio Emilia, near Bologna in Italy, to mark the retirement of Dąbrowski’s Polish Legion soldiers.

Poland has been frequently invaded and annexed by other countries throughout history, and the country’s national anthem remains a proud symbol of Poland’s struggle for freedom and independence.

What are the lyrics to Poland’s national anthem in English?

Poland has not yet perished,

So long as we still live.

What the foreign force has taken from us,

We shall with sabre retrieve.

March, march, Dąbrowski,

From Italy to Poland.

Under your command

We shall rejoin the nation.

We’ll cross the Vistula, we’ll cross the Warta,

We shall be Polish.

Bonaparte has given us the example

Of how we should prevail.

March, march, Dąbrowski,

From Italy to Poland.

Under your command

We shall rejoin the nation.

Like Czarniecki to Poznań

After the Swedish annexation,

To save our homeland,

We shall return across the sea.

March, march, Dąbrowski,

From Italy to Poland.

Under your command

We shall rejoin the nation.

A father, in tears,

Says to his Basia

Listen, our boys are said

To be beating the tarabans.

March, march, Dąbrowski,

From Italy to Poland.

Under your command

We shall rejoin the nation.

What are the lyrics to Poland’s national anthem?

Jeszcze Polska nie zginęła,

Kiedy my żyjemy.

Co nam obca przemoc wzięła,

Szablą odbierzemy.

Marsz, marsz, Dąbrowski,

Z ziemi włoskiej do Polski.

Za twoim przewodem

Złączym się z narodem.

Przejdziem Wisłę, przejdziem Wartę,

Będziem Polakami.

Dał nam przykład Bonaparte,

Jak zwyciężać mamy.

Marsz, marsz, Dąbrowski,

Z ziemi włoskiej do Polski.

Za twoim przewodem

Złączym się z narodem.

Jak Czarniecki do Poznania

Po szwedzkim zaborze,

Dla ojczyzny ratowania

Wrócim się przez morze.

Marsz, marsz, Dąbrowski,

Z ziemi włoskiej do Polski.

Za twoim przewodem

Złączym się z narodem.

Już tam ojciec do swej Basi

Mówi zapłakany –

Słuchaj jeno, pono nasi

Biją w tarabany.

Marsz, marsz, Dąbrowski,

Z ziemi włoskiej do Polski.

Za twoim przewodem

Złączym się z narodem.