What are the lyrics to Brazil’s national anthem, and why is it shortened at the World Cup?

Brazil's players sing Brazilian national anthem at 2014 FIFA World Cup. Picture: Alamy

Brazil’s national anthem is easily up there with the greatest in the world. In fact, it could be mistaken for a lesser-known orchestral interlude in a Rossini opera. Here’s everything you need to know, including the lyrics and English translation.

The anthem’s melody was composed by Francisco Manuel da Silva, and presented to the public on 13 April 1831 – a day now known in Brazil as ‘Day of the Brazilian National Anthem’ in Brazil.

The lyrics, written by Joaquim Osório Duque-Estrada in 1909, were declared the music’s official text in a 1922 decree by President Epitácio Pessoa.

What are the lyrics to Brazil’s national anthem?

The anthem consists of two consecutive choruses, but Brazilian law states that only one chorus can be played in instrumental performances of the anthem, while both must be sung in vocal performances.

Because players aren’t usually facing a microphone when singing, the anthem is often shortened – by dropping the second chorus – at sporting events.

Verse One:

Ouviram do Ipiranga as margens plácidas

De um povo heroico o brado retumbante,

E o sol da Liberdade, em raios fúlgidos,

Brilhou no céu da Pátria nesse instante.

Se o penhor dessa igualdade

Conseguimos conquistar com braço forte,

Em teu seio, ó Liberdade,

Desafia o nosso peito a própria morte!

Ó Pátria amada,

Idolatrada,

Salve! Salve!

Brasil, um sonho intenso, um raio vívido,

De amor e de esperança à terra desce,

Se em teu formoso céu, risonho e límpido,

A imagem do Cruzeiro resplandece.

Gigante pela própria natureza,

És belo, és forte, impávido colosso,

E o teu futuro espelha essa grandeza.

Terra adorada

Entre outras mil

És tu, Brasil,

Ó Pátria amada!

Dos filhos deste solo

És mãe gentil,

Pátria amada,

Brasil!

Verse Two:

Deitado eternamente em berço esplêndido,

Ao som do mar e à luz do céu profundo,

Fulguras, ó Brasil, florão da América,

Iluminado ao sol do Novo Mundo!

Do que a terra mais garrida

Teus risonhos, lindos campos têm mais flores,

"Nossos bosques têm mais vida",

"Nossa vida" no teu seio "mais amores".

Ó Pátria amada,

Idolatrada,

Salve! Salve!

Brasil, de amor eterno seja símbolo

O lábaro que ostentas estrelado,

E diga o verde-louro dessa flâmula

― Paz no futuro e glória no passado.

Mas se ergues da justiça a clava forte,

Verás que um filho teu não foge à luta,

Nem teme, quem te adora, a própria morte.

Terra adorada

Entre outras mil

És tu, Brasil,

Ó Pátria amada!

Dos filhos deste solo

És mãe gentil,

Pátria amada,

Brasil!

English translation:

Verse One

The placid shores of the Ipiranga heard

The resounding shout of a heroic folk

And the sun of Liberty in shining beams

Shone in the homeland's sky at that instant.

If the pledge of this equality

We managed to conquer with strong arm,

In thy bosom, O Freedom,

Our chest defies death itself!

O beloved,

Idolized homeland,

Hail, hail!

Brazil, an intense dream, a vivid ray

Of love and hope descends to earth

If in thy beautiful, smiling and limpid sky

The image of the (Southern) Cross blazes.

Giant by thine own nature,

Thou art beautiful, strong, a fearless colossus,

And thy future mirrors that greatness.

Adored Land

Amongst thousand others

Art thou, Brazil,

O beloved homeland!

Of the sons of this ground

Thou art kind mother,

Beloved homeland,

Brazil!

Verse Two

Eternally lying on splendid cradle,

To the sound of sea and under deep sky light

Thou flashes, Brazil, crocket of America,

Illuminated by the sun of New World! Than the more garish land,

Thy smiling, pretty prairies and more flowers

"Our groves have more life",

"Our life" in thy bosom "more loves". O beloved,

Idolized homeland,

Hail, hail! Brazil, of eternal love be a symbol

The starred labarum which thou displayst

And say the laurel-green of this pennant

"Peace in the future and glory in the past."

But if thou raises the strong mace of justice,

See that a son of thine flees not from battle,

Nor do those who love thee fear their own death.

Adored Land

Amongst thousand others

Art thou, Brazil,

O beloved homeland! Of the sons of this ground

Thou art kind mother,

Beloved homeland,

Brazil!