The Pursuit of Love soundtrack: Every piece of classical music in the hit period drama

By Rosie Pentreath

Lily James and Andrew Scott star in this new adaptation directed by Emily Mortimer – and it’s packed with classical music treats aplenty.

Nancy Mitford’s acclaimed 1945 novel, The Pursuit of Love, has been adapted into a new three-part drama by Emily Mortimer, starring Lily James and Andrew Scott.

And, like many new period dramas – ahem, Bridgerton we’re looking at you – it has opted for a totally anachronistic soundtrack full of music from pop and rock greats and jazz legends. But there are also some great classical music moments, served up by the likes of Bach, Haydn and Rossini.

We break down every piece of classical music you can look forward to hearing in the hit period drama.

What classical music is featured in the new Pursuit of Love TV adaptation?

The Pursuit of Love soundtrack features music by J.S. Bach, Haydn, Rossini, Johann Strauss II and film composer Georges Delerue.

The first classical music you hear in Episode 1 is French film composer Georges Delerue’s Le Grand Choral, an orchestral piece originally written for the François Truffaut film, La Nuit Américaine.

And where there are horseback scenes (and you couldn’t have a period drama without them), there’s opportunity for a rush of Rossini. Episode 1 of Pursuit serves up the overture and aria ‘Una voce poco fa’ from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville.

Also listen out for Haydn’s String Quartet in A major, Johann Strauss II’s Thunder and Lightning Polka, and Lily y su Gran Trio’s Campanas de la Iglesia.

Episode 2 features Bach’s resplendent and endlessly epic Toccata And Fugue in D Minor.

Other music in the series comes from jazz legends Nina Simone and Benny Carter, psychedelic rock band T. Rex, Marianne Faithfull and more.

Lily James in The Pursuit of Love. Picture: BBC / YouTube

Full list of music in The Pursuit of Love soundtrack

The Who: Blue Red and Grey

Georges Delerue: Le Grand Choral

Rossini: The Barber of Seville (Overture and ‘Una voce poco’)

Lily y su Gran Trio: Campanas de la Iglesia

Johann Strauss: Thunder and Lightning Polka

Haydn: String Quartet in A Major

T. Rex: Dandy In the Underworld

New Order: Ceremony

Le Tigre: Deceptacon

Benny Carter: Swinging the Blues

Marianne Faithfull: Give My Love To London

John Woodcock Graves: D’ye ken John Peel

Sleater-Kinney: Modern Girl

The Meters: Cissy Strut

Bryan Ferry: The ‘In’ Crowd

Buddy Holly / The Rolling Stones: Not Fade Away

Burl Ives: Fooba Wooba John

Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagés: A La Vida

John Cale: Paris 1919

Blossom Dearie: Plus Je T’embrasse

Sons of Kemet: My Queen is Ada Eastman

Nina Simone: Be My Husband

Juliette Gréco: Déshabillez-Moi

Joan Armatrading: Woncha Come On Home

Yves Montand: Rue Saint-Vincent (Rose Blanche

Karen Dalton: Are You Leaving for the Country

Cat Power: Sea of Love

Who stars in the Emily Mortimer Pursuit of Love?

Lily James stars as Linda Radlett, the protagonist in Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel, and Emily Beecham plays Fanny Logan. Andrew Scott stars as Lord Merlin and Dominic West is Uncle Matthew Radlett.

Emily Mortimer, who directs the new adaptation, makes an on-screen appearance. And Freddie Fox (Tony), Assaad Bouab (Fabrice), Beattie Edmondson (Louisa), Dolly Wells (Aunt Sadie), and John Hefferman (Davey) and others are also in the cast.