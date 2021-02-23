Behind Her Eyes on Netflix: what’s the piece of classical music I just heard?

Behind Her Eyes on Netflix: what’s the piece of classical music I just heard? Picture: Netflix / YouTube / Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

What’s the classical music in the Netflix ‘Behind Her Eyes’ soundtrack? Only one of the greatest masterpieces ever written.

Behind Her Eyes, Netflix’s latest mystery-thriller causing buzz, shot straight to No.1 trending on the streaming site in the UK this weekend.

Based on the 2017 novel by Sarah Pinborough, the slowly unravelling mystery follows a single mother as she becomes entangled in the lives and mind games of a married couple, with a bonkers plot-twist served up at the end. Don’t worry, no spoilers here.

As well as that plot twist, our ears pricked up when we heard a sublime bit of classical music appear in the series’ soundtrack in Episode 4.

But what was that piece of familiar classical music we were hearing?

What is the classical music in ‘Behind Her Eyes’ on Netflix?

The classical choral piece you’re hearing, in Episode 4, is Mozart’s Requiem in D minor.

This Requiem mass was actually the last piece of music Mozart wrote. And the history of the music’s composition is shrouded in mystery: the composer wasn’t well when he was commissioned to write it, by an anonymous patron no less, and the tragic deterioration of his health seems to scream through the beautiful, but intense choral writing.

Mozart died before the composition was finished, at just 35 years old.

It’s a stunning and powerful piece, and fitting for the intensity of the Netflix series. And it has a striking place, offering deep contrast at a pivotal and dark moment (no spoilers, remember) to the mostly pop songs that dominate the soundtrack elsewhere – from Kate Nash, Marika Hackman and Lykke Li to Razorlight and Noisettes.

The section of the epic choral work included in the TV show is the sixth movement ‘Lacrimosa’. It’s heart-wrenching music for the unnerving moment on screen.

Give it a listen below.