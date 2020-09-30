This traditional Russian folk ensemble appears to ‘float’ in mesmerising dance

30 September 2020, 11:20 | Updated: 30 September 2020, 11:34

'Floating' Russian traditional dancers
'Floating' Russian traditional dancers. Picture: The Beryozka Ensemble / YouTube

By Rosie Pentreath

Swirling, whirling, floating dancers you can’t take your eyes off – accompanied by beautiful music.

We can’t take our eyes off this video of ‘floating’ traditional Russian dancers.

The graceful performance, which features the Beryozka Ensemble in a folk-style dance, sees dancers appear to levitate, and glide along the stage – with floating rather than stepping being their main mode of transport.

Dressed in white and set off by what appears to be UV, the elegant dancers are captivating to watch (see video below).

The piece itself is called ‘Northern Lights’ according to its caption on YouTube.

It’s folk in style, but some Internet digging reveals that this dance troupe performs to original music written by the late founder and choreographer Nadezhda Nadezhdina.

The troupe is known for their floating ‘step’ technique, which is very difficult to perfect, according to Nadezhdina.

The Beryozka Ensemble appears to float and glide
The Beryozka Ensemble appears to float and glide. Picture: The Beryozka Ensemble / YouTube

“Not even all our dancers can do it,” she told The New York Times in 1972. “You have to move in very small steps on very low half‐toe with the body held in a certain corresponding position.”

It may even be easier to actually levitate by that stage.

Bravo to Nadezhda Nadezhdina and her legacy of talented Beryozka dancers!

