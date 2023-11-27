Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking 2023

The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

It’s time to vote for your all-time favourite Christmas carol, in The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking on Classic FM!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Christmas is just around the corner, and we want to find out your all-time favourite festive music.

Does the glorious sound of ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ or ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ send shivers down your spine?

Or do you prefer the peaceful lull of ‘Silent Night’ or ‘Away in a Manger’ to soundtrack the holiday season?

Cast your vote below for the carol you love the most! Voting ends at 12:00 midday on Friday 15 December.

Be sure to join us for The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking on Christmas Day, Monday 25 December, when Alexander Armstrong will be counting down your Top 30 from 1pm.

Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing ‘O Holy Night’

For some musical inspiration in the meantime, explore our non-stop Classic FM Christmas playlist on Global Player.