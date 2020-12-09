Woman sings painfully funny alto part of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

9 December 2020, 16:32 | Updated: 9 December 2020, 16:47

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Even if you loathe Christmas, it’s hard not to embrace the arrival of carol singing, mince pie-filled congregations and obscenely high descants.

Unfortunately, none of this means anything if you’re an alto. Sorry altos.

Singer Natalie Walker has shared the Alto 2 part from her school choir’s performance of ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ (it’s not quite ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, but y’know).

Unlike the sopranos, who get to sing Mariah Carey’s line, Natalie’s section pretty much only sings the lyric ‘and I’ on one note through the song – it’s a painfully accurate representation of an alto’s Christmas.

Read more: 10 worst things about being an alto

Altos – we’re here for you (just not quite enough to give you descants, soz).

via GIPHY

Find Natalie Walker on Twitter.

