Stolen €250,000 Gagliano violin, sold by thief for just €200, recovered by police 3 years later

11 August 2022, 16:45 | Updated: 11 August 2022, 16:49

The stolen Gagliano violin (not pictured) was retrieved by police in a recent raid, 3 years after it first went missing
The stolen Gagliano violin (not pictured) was retrieved by police in a recent raid, 3 years after it first went missing. Picture: Getty / Wikipedia
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Despite arresting the thief after the crime took place in 2019, the 18th-century violin has remained missing, until now...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A stolen 18th-century Gagliano violin worth €250,000 was recovered during a police raid in a Berlin apartment at the end of last month.

The valuable violin was stolen from one of Berlin’s conservatoires, the Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler Berlin, in March 2019. Built in 1769, the string instrument was made by master luthier, Nicolò Gagliano, in Naples, Italy.

The Berlin police were searching the raided apartment as part of a different investigation, and weren’t expecting to the find the missing musical instrument.

According to the Berlin public prosecutor's office, the apartment raid was part of an investigation into grievous bodily harm allegations against five men, aged 22 to 33. Included in these men was the original thief of the violin, named by the German press as Berthold S., and the man he sold the violin to.

The apartment belongs to Berthold’s mother, and the 77-year-old woman is now part of the investigation.

Read more: Stolen violin worth $250,000 sold to pawn shop for just $50 in Boston

Berthold was caught soon after the crime took place however, he had already sold the violin to his buyer, for a reported €200 to feed an alleged drug habit. It was obvious he had no idea of the real value of the 18th-century instrument.

According to court proceedings, Berthold and his accomplice entered the Hochschule on 11 March 2019 originally to steal a bike, but instead found an open door. Berthold is said to have left the building carrying the violin, which was removed from its case, under his jacket.

Berthold told the court that he did not know where the instrument was, and said, “Maybe someone is now playing with it on the subway”.

He was sentenced to two and half years in prison in 2020.

Read more: This Stradivarius violin was stolen 40 years ago. Now, it’s been revived for the first time.

Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin, Germany, is one of the leading music schools in Europe
Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin, Germany, is one of the leading music schools in Europe. Picture: Getty

As well as the violin, the police also confiscated one knife, a baton, three kilograms of drugs and a device for manipulating car speedometers in the recent apartment raid.

At the time it was stolen, the violin was on loan to a scholarship holder at the conservatoire from the German Foundation of Musical Life (Deutsche Stiftung Musikleben), a non-profit supporting young musicians.

Hopefully the priceless instrument can return to the hands of a deserving young musician now that the violin has been returned.

Trending on Classic FM

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

American Football player stuns teammates by singing Andrea Bocelli anthem

Videos

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the stunning Butterfly Nebula.

NASA releases the breathtakingly beautiful sound of the Butterfly Nebula

Videos

Oasis could have sounded very different if Liam had kept up the classical instrument

Oasis singer Liam Gallagher stopped playing the violin over fears he’d be bullied at school
JS Bach Happy Birthday

‘Happy Birthday’ – but it’s in the style of a Johann Sebastian Bach fugue

Bach

Amadeus Café, Mahon

This restaurant wanted to put some beautiful music on their menu… and made a really bad choice
A talented 12-year-old ballerina has died in a missile strike minutes after leaving her ballet lesson.

12-year-old ballet dancer killed in Donetsk missile strike, along with grandmother and teacher
Britain’s Big Platinum Performance

The UK’s best amateur music groups – winners of Britain’s Big Platinum Performance announced
Chopins’ Funeral March, backwards.

Chopin’s ‘Funeral March’ played backwards sounds bizarrely psychedelic

Chopin

A beginner musician learns how to play the piano through augmented reality

Music in the Metaverse - learn to play the piano in this new augmented reality app

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Latest instrument features

The violin that survived the Titanic belonged to bandmaster Wallace Hartley, who perished with the ship.

The 110-year-old Titanic violin that miraculously survived the sinking ship

Scam artists are posing as violinists in America, and pretending to play for money

Police across America issue warnings over busking scammers, pretending to play the violin

RCM piano professor, Alexander Romanovsky, was recently filmed playing for Russian state-controlled media in Mariupol

Royal College of Music suspends professor who played piano amid Russian ‘war crime’ remains
The organ technician (not pictured here) was working on the maintenance of a 1961 instrument

Firefighters called to rescue maintenance man trapped in church organ

Netflix ‘The Perfection’ film poster

Cellists are ripping into this Netflix poster that very much *isn’t* ‘Perfection’

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute