As Californians rush to escape wildfire, a solo violinist brings calm to traffic jam

6 September 2021, 12:02 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 16:40

As Californians rush to escape wildfire, a solo violinist brings calm to traffic jam
As Californians rush to escape wildfire, a solo violinist brings calm to traffic jam. Picture: Kent Porter/Twitter

By Rosie Pentreath

The poignant moment where music brings comfort amidst the chaos of the Caldor Fire evacuation.

A violinist has brought comfort to those caught in a traffic jam during a Californian wildfire evacuation.

South Lake Tahoe man, Mel Smothers, has been filmed playing a reflective tune outside his car, as people queue to escape the Caldor Fire in California.

The moment, which was captured in a video now viewed hundreds of thousands of times, was no doubt a welcome distraction to those whose lives have been uprooted by the devastating fire.

Read more: Amid rocket fire, violinist plays poignant Brahms in a bomb shelter during Israel-Gaza conflict

Smothers told The Press Democrat: “I like playing a lot, so it didn’t take a lot of time for me to decide I didn’t want to waste time sitting in my car.”

So he took out his violin and played an excerpt from ‘Tennessee Waltz’.

“There was a little bit of anxiety, there,” he said. “Like, is the fire going to catch up to us while we’re sitting there?”

Mel’s music may be mighty, and mighty welcome, but in the face of the devastating Caldor Fire it can only bring temporary comfort.

The Caldor Fire alone has scorched an area larger than San Diego, and has destroyed hundreds of buildings and injured five people.

Within a month, the blaze has cost businesses in the area an estimated $40 million combined revenue loss.

Read more: Violinists serenade shoppers in empty toilet paper aisle with ‘Titanic’ hymn

It’s “like the orchestra playing while the Titanic sank,” viewers of the video have tweeted.

Others have shared thanks, and offered condolences to those having to flee their homes in the Caldor evacuations.

“The priority for the destination is getting this fire under control and helping those affected,” president and chief executive of the Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority, Carol Chaplin, has said in a statement.

“We thank all the firefighters, city, county and emergency organisations and personnel involved with our protection for their leadership in coordinating efforts on a daily basis.”

Mel Smothers is an American artist based at Lake Tahoe.

More From ClassicFM

Brigitte Xie, 4, plays piano at piano teacher Felicia Feng Zhang's home in Greenwich, Connecticut, U.S. July 31, 2021.

Four-year-old piano prodigy denied Carnegie Hall debut because she can’t get a Covid vaccine
Useful musical terms - in Italian and beyond

Musical terms: A glossary of useful terminology

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Health worker performs graceful ballet routine in ‘moment of pure joy’ at Utah hospital

Health worker performs graceful ballet routine in ‘moment of pure joy’ at Utah hospital
Benny Andersson

‘I only listen to classical music now. I listen to Bach every night’: ABBA’s Benny Andersson

Videos

Jonathan Scott on the organ of The Bridgewater Hall

Vivaldi’s ‘Summer Storm’ played on a mighty organ is a thunderous whirlwind of sound.

Vivaldi

Latest instrument features

Flight of the Bumblebee, Julian Clef

Concert pianist plays ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ on a child’s toy piano. And it’s really, really good.

Rimsky-Korsakov

This piano for sale is apparently not haunted, but seems kinda sus.

This piano for sale is apparently not haunted, but seems kinda sus.
Hans Zimmer at Hollywood in Vienna

Hans Zimmer performs his own ‘Inception’ guitar solo – and of course it's epic

Zimmer

9 best works by pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi

9 best works by pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi

Einaudi

What makes Michael Nyman’s music for The Piano so great?

What makes Michael Nyman’s music for The Piano so great? We unpack its simple brilliance.

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute