Japanese glassblowers create the world’s first playable glass violin

10 April 2025, 14:48 | Updated: 10 April 2025, 15:06

This extraordinary glass violin is so accurate that you can actually play it
This extraordinary glass violin is so accurate that you can actually play it. Picture: Shutterstock / Guinness World Records

By Rosie Pentreath

Japanese artisans have dedicated their glass-blowing skills to a life-like instrument that sounds akin to its wooden cousin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We’ve seen gorgeous violins made of sponge, tennis rackets played like violins, and zero-gravity violins, but what about violins made of glass?

Japanese glassblowers have turned their chops to replicating the string instrument – so closely that they’ve created an extraordinary glass violin that can actually be played like the real thing.

Glass manufacturer HARIO’s violin has been crafted with the instantly recognisable shape of a violin and beautifully evenly distributed glass so as to render it playable.

It has its distinctive F holes, four strings – made out of glass like the main body of the instrument – a long glass neck topped by an ornate scroll, and a classic 3D shape of any standard violin.

Read more: This violin maker has created the perfect miniature violins

The instrument, designed to be played with a horsehair bow (because glass-on-glass scraping, however expertly executed, isn’t something any of us would want to hear), weighs a remarkable 1,300 grams (3 lb), which is about 600 grams heavier than a typical wooden violin, and has a price tag of £28,000 ($36,000).

‘First playable glass violin’
‘First playable glass violin’. Picture: Shutterstock

What does the playable glass violin sound like?

According to the makers, HARIO, the glass violin sounds like a cross between the traditional Japanese wooden string instrument, the kokyū, and the Western violin. It’s most resonant registers are the higher ones, where the delicate glass really sings.

Read more: 1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history

Glass violin wins Guinness World Record
Glass violin wins Guinness World Record. Picture: Hario

What is glassblowing?

Glassblowing is a traditional technique used to shape molten glass into decorative and practical shapes, developed in the First Century BC.

The glass is heated until it liquidises, and is blown and moulded into distinctive spherical shapes as it cools and hardens back into a solid, brittle texture.

HARIO is a Japanese company established in 1921, famous for its glass coffeeware. The company made its glass violin in 2003, and it has just been recognised officially by the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ with the title of world’s “first playable glass violin”.

Latest on Classic FM

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a movie music special in April 2025

Events

Violin played in heartbreaking ‘Titanic’ scene to be sold for £60,000 at auction

Violin played in heartbreaking ‘Titanic’ film scene to be sold for £60,000 at auction

Discover Music

Orchestras call on government to reform streaming laws

Orchestral musicians unite to demand UK government reforms streaming royalties

Violinist sings soulful ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ duet with himself in epic encore

Violinist sings soulful ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ duet with himself in epic encore

Discover Music

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer’?

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Guide me, O thou great Redeemer’?

Discover Music

Ralph Fiennes to direct his first opera in Paris' magnificent Palais Garnier

Ralph Fiennes to direct his first opera in Paris’ magnificent Palais Garnier

Tchaikovsky

King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle

King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle

Discover Music

High blood pressure can lessen your response to classical music

High blood pressure can lessen your response to classical music, new study finds

Brass players delight passengers with impromptu ‘The Bare Necessities’ on aeroplane

Brass players delight passengers with impromptu ‘The Bare Necessities’ on aeroplane

Videos

Anna Lapwood conducts the Leeds Lieder festival

Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

93% of children are excluded from arts education due to a lack of funding in state schools, a new report says.

93% of schoolchildren excluded from arts due to lack of funding, new report says

Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series

Acclaimed organist and TikTok star Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series

Juventino Rosas and Johann Strauss

This waltz falsely attributed to Strauss is actually by indigenous Mexican composer Juventino Rosas
Four violins hanging in a shop

California violin thief who stole $300k of violins and bows sentenced to four years in prison

Discover Music

Ed Sheeran performs at old school after making £250m music education plea to Keir Starmer

Ed Sheeran performs at old school after making £250m music education plea to Keir Starmer

Music Education

Wigmore Hall partners with Classic FM to offer £5 tickets for under 35s

Classic FM’s £5 tickets for under-35 audiences at Wigmore Hall – explore upcoming dates

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Young penguin steals the show with Puccini in Happy Feet Two

When a tiny penguin sang Puccini’s impassioned ‘E lucevan le stelle’ in Happy Feet Two

16 days ago

Puccini

Former Les Mis star performs surprise ‘On My Own’ in Covent Garden busking spot

Former Les Mis star performs surprise ‘On My Own’ in Covent Garden busking spot

21 days ago

Videos

Irish NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

24 days ago

Discover Music

Kennedy Center audience boos JD Vance before Shostakovich violin concerto

Audience boos JD Vance at classical concert following Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover

27 days ago

Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16

When 16-year-old Ewan McGregor played a French horn solo on national TV

1 month ago

Videos

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

1 month ago

Videos