Violinist puts virtuosic spin on Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ and transforms it into a classical masterpiece

By Kyle Macdonald

A symphonic tribute to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s somewhat steamy duet. And it works so well.

Blurring the lines between Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Megan Thee Stallion? This is the sort of world we want to live in.

Cardi B’s song ‘WAP’, featuring Texan rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has proved to be one of the most talked-about songs of the summer.

Enter violinist Ezinma, who specialises in genre-bending classical remixes. With some perfectly placed runs, rhapsodic countermelodies, and irresistible double-stopping, and the song is remade with just the right amount of virtuosic vigour.

The violinist wrote on Instagram: “The first time I heard #wap I instantly imagined a full orchestra, so that’s what I did! I can totally hear the LA Phil playing.”

One inspired commentator remarked: “Mozart has been awfully quiet since this violinist turned ‘WAP’ into a classical masterpiece.”

Ezinma is an amazing talent and always delivers inspired classical remixes and reworkings. She’s very much worth a follow on Instagram and YouTube. Brava.