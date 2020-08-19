Violinist puts virtuosic spin on Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ and transforms it into a classical masterpiece

19 August 2020, 17:09

By Kyle Macdonald

A symphonic tribute to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s somewhat steamy duet. And it works so well.

Blurring the lines between BrahmsViolin Concerto and Megan Thee Stallion? This is the sort of world we want to live in.

Cardi B’s song ‘WAP’, featuring Texan rapper Megan Thee Stallion, has proved to be one of the most talked-about songs of the summer.

Enter violinist Ezinma, who specialises in genre-bending classical remixes. With some perfectly placed runs, rhapsodic countermelodies, and irresistible double-stopping, and the song is remade with just the right amount of virtuosic vigour.

Read more: Lizzo the hip-hop flautist is bringing classical music to new audiences >

The violinist wrote on Instagram: “The first time I heard #wap I instantly imagined a full orchestra, so that’s what I did! I can totally hear the LA Phil playing.”

One inspired commentator remarked: “Mozart has been awfully quiet since this violinist turned ‘WAP’ into a classical masterpiece.”

Ezinma is an amazing talent and always delivers inspired classical remixes and reworkings. She’s very much worth a follow on Instagram and YouTube. Brava.

More From ClassicFM

The choir deleted the video after it amassed over 100 comments

Oklahoma choir blasted on social media for footage of an indoor, maskless rehearsal

Coronavirus

German scientists say full audiences should return to classical concerts (pictured, Elbphilarmonie in Hamburg)

Germany’s leading epidemiologists claim full audiences at classical concerts is safe

Coronavirus

Huge surge in Millennial and Gen Z-ers streaming classical music

Research shows huge surge in Millennials and Gen Zers streaming classical music
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100th birthday with return to live music-making

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100th birthday with return to live music-making

CBSO

Sopranos

19 cringe classical music memes that put the ‘funny’ in symphony
Former chancellor George Osborne misses out on Royal Opera House top job

Former chancellor George Osborne misses out on Royal Opera House top job

ROH

Latest instrument features

Primary school music, in a nutshell.

13 painful memories from primary school music that will trigger deep trauma
Raymond Essayan

Pianist who survived Beirut blast sculpts a grand piano from the rubble
Easy piano pieces

9 easy piano pieces to get you started on keys

Cat plays piano when he's hungry

Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry

Why we learn recorder

Why did we learn to play the recorder at school?

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute