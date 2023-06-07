Scientist transforms volcanic vibrations at Yellowstone park into a hypnotic flute solo

7 June 2023, 18:28 | Updated: 7 June 2023, 18:37

Flutist turns Yellowstone seismic activity into flute solo

By Siena Linton

Seismic activity recorded at Yellowstone National Park has been turned into a sublime flute solo, revealing the sound of inner Earth.

A piece of music has been composed using data collected from volcanic vibrations at Yellowstone National Park, and performed in real time as a sublime flute solo, in an incredible meeting of music and science.

It’s all the work of scientist and musician Dr Domenico Vicinanza, who developed a programme to decode the data into music, and Dr Alyssa Schwartz, who performed the meditative and unexpectedly beautiful melody on the flute.

In many ways, Yellowstone is the perfect location for scientific and musical study.

Beneath the park, lies a hotbed of geological and geothermal activity, manifesting on the surface in, among other things, a ‘supervolcano’. Also known as the Yellowstone Caldera, this is the largest volcanic system in North America, with a magma chamber nearly 40 miles long, and half as wide.

With so much molten rock bubbling beneath the earth’s surface, Yellowstone becomes an area more highly susceptible to earth tremors, with thousands of small earthquakes occurring annually.

The park is also home to more than half of the world’s geysers, pockets of underground water that become superheated and pressurised by close contact with hot rocks, and burst up to the surface in an often-picturesque spray of hot water and steam.

Read more: NASA releases eerie ‘singing’ from a black hole and it’s straight out of a horror movie

Yellowstone National Park is home to over half of the world’s geysers, including the Grand Prismatic Spring (pictured).
Yellowstone National Park is home to over half of the world’s geysers, including the Grand Prismatic Spring (pictured). Picture: Getty

“Nearly 50 percent of the earthquakes occur in swarms that cluster together”, Vicinanza told The Guardian.

“So it’s a fantastic playground for any kind of scientist that is interested in seismology, geophysics, mechanics or, like me, data science and music, because it’s very unique.”

Read more: Listen to this eerie aeolian harp sculpture that sounds like a futuristic nightmare

Dr Vicinanza, who is a scientist at Anglia Ruskin University, used readings from a scientific instrument that detects and measures ground tremors, to develop a programme that decodes the seismic data into a musical work.

Where a seismogram would usually display the severity of the Earth’s vibrations in peaks and troughs on a graph, Vicinanza’s programme translates the ups and downs of seismic activity into musical pitch.

The greater the oscillation picked up by the seismograph machine, the greater the variation in pitch.

Read more: NASA releases the breathtakingly beautiful sound of the Butterfly Nebula

The Yellowstone River winds through the tree-lined cliffs of Yellowstone National Park.
The Yellowstone River winds through the tree-lined cliffs of Yellowstone National Park. Picture: Getty

The resulting melody was performed live on the flute, by Dr Schwartz at a conference in Atlanta.

Vicinanza told the Washington Post: “By listening to the sound, you can actually have a mental image of what’s happening there... You can feel how regular or irregular, how smooth and quiet – or how absolutely dramatic.”

He also pointed out that Schwartz’s contribution to the performance could not be underestimated. Ahead of the conference he said: “This is a technology enabled art performance. [Schwartz] will be able to highlight what she will think at that moment is the most relevant thing.”

In an interview with NPR, Schwartz agreed, saying, “This was a whole new type of artistry, actually.

“I’ve never been in another situation where I was asked to sight read and then also add my own flair on the spot. So it was a very unique experience.”

Latest on Classic FM

Solo cellist plays Bach prelude as rain falls on church steps in mesmerising video

Solo cellist plays Bach Prelude as rain lashes on historic temple steps

Bach

Ron

Chevalier: Kelvin Harrison Jr.’s on-set violin teacher reveals how he taught the actor in two months
Kelvin

Chevalier star Kelvin Harrison Jr. on 18th-century virtuoso Joseph Bologne: ‘He could do everything!’
Classic FM’s Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM recognises outstanding music teachers

The Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM: nominate an inspiring music teacher

Events

John Williams scored the first three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter soundtrack: what are the famous themes and did John Williams score all the movies?

Williams

The Neanderthal Flute is carved from the bone of a Cave Bear

Hear the world’s oldest instrument, the 50,000 year old neanderthal flute

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Malakai Bayoh sings ‘Caruso’ in Britain’s Got Talent final

Malakai Bayoh sings operatic song ‘Caruso’ with shining high notes in Britain’s Got Talent final
Malakai Bayoh on Britain’s Got Talent

Treble Malakai Bayoh reduces judges to tears with ‘divine’ Puccini aria on Britain’s Got Talent

Latest instrument features

Season 4 of HBO’s Succession returned in Spring 2023 for the final time.

Succession soundtrack: Here’s why the HBO show’s theme tune is stuck in your head

Violinist Brandon Elliott plays solo through intercom on Texas flight, to the delight of passengers

Violinist plays solo through intercom on Texas flight, to the delight of passengers

Pop Gun Florida Orchestra

This orchestra gave their percussionist a pop gun, and his solo stole the show...

Videos

Taylor Swift’s ‘haunted’ piano

Taylor Swift’s waterlogged piano starts playing its own ominous solo, after rain damage

Piano-playing dog sings a melancholy tune at the piano, delighting owner’s guests

Dog spotted confidently singing and playing at owner’s piano

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute