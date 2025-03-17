1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history

17 March 2025, 15:09

1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history
1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history. Picture: Tarisio.com

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

It’s the most expensive violin ever sold.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A record-breaking Stradivarius has sold for $23 million (£17.8 million), the highest sum ever paid for a violin. The 1715 ‘Baron Knoop’, hailed for its quality, volume and articulation, was crafted during Stradivari’s ‘golden period’.

Previous owner, US collector David L. Fulton, had bought the violin in February 1993 for $2.75 million. It was sold this time to an anonymous buyer.

“The fiddle deserves this accolade,’ Fulton told classical music publication The Strad. “It’s one of the very greatest Strads, and my favourite violin of all.”

The Baron Knoop has a maple back, with two pieces of spruce forming the top. The ribs and scroll are made of similar wood, and the scroll retains Stradivari’s original black edging.

Earlier this year, a 1714 Stradivarius predicted to become most expensive violin sold at auction missed the world record, selling for $11.25 million (£9.1 million). Stradivarius violins are some of the most expensive in the world, considered the very best of instrument craftsmanship and played by the world’s great virtuosos.

Read more: 1714 Stradivarius violin could become most expensive instrument ever sold

The 1715 Baron Knoop violin was crafted in Stradivari’s ‘golden period’
The 1715 Baron Knoop violin was crafted in Stradivari’s ‘golden period’. Picture: Tarisio.com

When it last exchanged hands, the violin required an extensive period of cleaning after having been covered in an orange-red varnish. It took three months to clean off the botched varnish job to reveal a rich original varnish beneath.

At one point in time, Fulton’s musical instrument collection numbered 27 pieces, most of which are now sold. Other instruments, including a 1793 Guadagnini viola and an 1898 Voller Brothers copy of the 1735 ‘d’Egville’ Guarneri ‘del Gesù’, are now part of the David and Amy Fulton Foundation.

The ‘Baron Knoop’ violin now holds the record for the most expensive violin ever sold. The previous record-holder was the 1741 ‘Vieuxtemps’ Guarneri ‘del Gesù’, sold in 2013. The ‘Vieuxtemps’ is on lifetime loan to US violinist Anne Akiko Meyers.

Read more: What’s so good about Stradivarius violins?

The private sale was facilitated by Joseph Bein of Bein & Co.

Previously, the world record for a violin sale was held by the ‘Lady Blunt’ Stradivarius which sold for $15.9 million (£12.3 million) in 2011.

Latest on Classic FM

Irish NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

Did you know the Duchess of Kent secretly taught music at a primary school for 13 years?

When the Duchess of Kent went undercover as a primary school music teacher for 13 years

Kennedy Center audience boos JD Vance before Shostakovich violin concerto

Audience boos JD Vance at classical concert following Donald Trump’s Kennedy Center takeover
Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton and Tina Fey all played in their school orchestras

11 famous figures you never knew could play a musical instrument

Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti joins Classic FM for new Friday night series

Renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music: Elgar, Errollyn Wallen, Nicholas Lanier

10 renowned Masters of the King’s and Queen’s Music

Ewan McGregor played the French horn on national TV aged 16

When 16-year-old Ewan McGregor played a French horn solo on national TV

Videos

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song? (Pictured: Nadine Sierra performing at a ball, and in Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet)

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song?

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Mozart

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Videos

Latest instrument features

Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang

284-year-old violin stolen from London pub leaves Philharmonia musician distraught

Philharmonia musician distraught after rare 285-year-old violin stolen from London pub

Philharmonia

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo at BAFTA Film Awards

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo ‘As Time Goes By’ at BAFTA film awards

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute