Police catch driver playing the flute with both hands at the wheel

25 October 2021, 10:06 | Updated: 25 October 2021, 10:15

Flautist caught playing flute while driving
Flautist caught playing flute while driving. Picture: Halton Regional Police Service Burlington District Official Site

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

A driver has been caught with both hands on his flute, instead of on the steering wheel, leading to a moving violation for the musician. And Twitter couldn’t help but make some jokes...

A Canadian man has been given a motor violation, after being caught by a traffic officer playing the flute while driving.

The man was pulled over in Toronto on Wednesday 20 October at around 4pm local time. The traffic officer, who was conducting distracted driver enforcement, expected to find the driver on a mobile phone.

The officer instead was shocked to find “the driver playing his flute with both hands and following along to an iPod while driving!”

A spokesperson for Halton Regional Police Department unfortunately was unable to confirm what song the flautist had been playing along to.

Read more: India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute and tabla music

In a tweet from the Halton Regional Police Service account, the story was recounted to its following of 31,500 followers, along with the, perhaps underused, hashtag #FlutesAndDrivingDontMix.

Twitter was quick to engage with the story, with commenters asking whether the driver was on his way to “band camp?”, and “did he blow over?”.

According to the government of Ontario’s website, the following counts as distracted driving: using a phone to text or dial, using a hand-held electronic entertainment device, watching a video, or using a GPS device.

Although playing the flute currently doesn’t feature on the website, the Halton Police Department told a Canadian news channel that the driver was charged with “start from stopped position not in safety” under Canada’s Highway Traffic Act.

More From ClassicFM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
The classical music TikTok stars

How TikTok is helping to discover the next generation of young classical talent
Which show should you watch this weekend?

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll give you a TV show to binge

Lifestyle

Celebrated Chinese concert pianist Li Yundi held on suspicion of prostitution

Celebrated Chinese pianist Li Yundi detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitution
Renowned Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink has died, aged 92

Renowned Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink has died, aged 92

Bernard Haitink

Ukulele player does Carmen-Phantom mash-up

Incredible ukulele player mixes Carmen melody with Phantom of the Opera in virtuosic mash-up

Videos

Latest instrument features

Is there a difference between a $1 million cello and $5000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test

Can you hear the difference between a $1 million cello and $5,000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test
Pianist dad plays La Campanella to soothe crying baby, and it works splendidly

Crying baby is hypnotised by the sound of pianist dad playing Liszt’s ‘La Campanella’
Russian pianist wows with Liszt

Age-defying mystery pianist stuns crowd with virtuosic Liszt on street piano
Stuart & Sons piano is first-ever to have 108 keys

This incredible piano has 108 keys and a nine-octave range – and it sounds immense
Violinist spots new neighbours having a lockdown wedding, walks into the road to serenade them

Violinist spots new neighbours having a lockdown wedding, walks into the road to serenade them

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute