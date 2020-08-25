Musicians reveal the worst things that have happened to them at auditions, and yes they’re bad

On Air Now
25 August 2020, 15:53 | Updated: 25 August 2020, 16:44
Some auditions just haunt you forever...
We wanted to hear about those soul-destroying auditions most musicians have faced.
So we posed a simple question to our pals on social media: “What’s the worst thing that’s ever happened to you in an audition?”
And boy, the answers did not disappoint. Here are some of the most cringe-worthy confessions...
An earthquake. Right in the middle of “Vissi d’arte.” I was in heels and my knees were shaking, so I didn’t feel it and initially couldn’t figure out why everyone was running out of the room while I was singing. https://t.co/WhyxvrUbup— Jamie LaVonne (@Sweatshirt_Sop) August 25, 2020
I forgot to learn the fiendish showpiece that I’d signed myself up to, 9 months previously; had to learn it in a week. If I failed the audition, my post grad plans were finished. Learnt it, played it. They asked how long I’d been learning it 😱 still got the scholarship 😃phew!— Tasmin Little OBE (@tasminlittle) August 24, 2020
Was so nervous I forgot all my paperwork in the practice room, ran back to get it, then dropped it all on the floor, and then whacked a panellist in the face with my bow on my way out afterwards. I got the job!— Samara Ginsberg (@samaracello) August 24, 2020
Not necessarily the *worst*, but once during a Handel audition I inadvertently improvised the Classic FM jingle into my ornament. I surprised myself!— Rebecca Hardwick (@the_becksta) August 24, 2020
I had just lost a lot of weight, just enough to squeeze into this skirt I hadn't been able to wear for years. As I took a deep breath to start my monologue, the zipper of my skirt exploded. Had to do the rest of the monologue holding my skirt together.— Alexandra "Ali" Shields (@92aliboo) August 24, 2020
wasn’t an audition, i was 11 n it was my grade 5 violin. in the aural she asked what the texture of the piece was, and i’d never done music theory before so had no idea what texture meant. i said ‘spiky?’ as a single tear rolled down my cheek and the examiner tried not to laugh❤️ https://t.co/9Hl5xhn4hO— lucie 🌿 (@luciemxp) August 24, 2020