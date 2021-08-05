Tenor stuns pub audience with a thunderous ‘Nessun dorma’ at karaoke night

Tenor stuns pub audience with a thunderous ‘Nessun dorma’ at karaoke night. Picture: YouTube / QuellXIronheart / free-scores.com

By Sian Moore

When it’s karaoke night, but you forget to mention that you’re actually a trained lyric tenor.

There’s a reason most don’t put Puccini on their karaoke setlist, and stick to the safe zone of reliable pop hits.

But for one reveller, the Italian composer’s famous corker of a tenor aria was a challenge he couldn’t resist. Well, we say reveller, but this guy is clearly a professional tenor.

Fellow bar-goers watch on in awe as the unnamed vocalist gives a storming rendition of ‘Nessun dorma’ at his local karaoke night, filling the dimly-lit bar with his rich voice.

Even on the karaoke machine’s tinny microphone, the mysterious tenor’s vocals are faultless as he hits the lofty heights of that final high B.

Although, the audience’s rapturous applause and cheers are so loud that they almost smother it.

We do manage to catch the end as our anonymous tenor triumphantly lifts his chest to the ceiling, finishing the great aria with a theatrical bow, arms akimbo.

Thank you, unnamed tenor, for a lesson in how to absolutely own karaoke night.