What are the lyrics to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and what do they mean?

15 August 2023, 14:09

Pavarotti sings 'Nessun Dorma', with English translation

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

What is Puccini’s prolific aria really about? We translated the Italian lyrics to uncover their true meaning...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Synonymous with the Italian tenor, Luciano Pavarotti, ‘Nessun dorma’ is one of the world’s most famous operatic hits.

While ‘Nessun dorma’ began its life in the opera house, the aria has since found its place in popular culture after Pavarotti performed it as the anthem for the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

Today you’ll hear the soaring solo on talent shows, in films, and even sung by pop stars such as Jennifer Hudson, Aretha Franklin, and Queen frontman, Adam Lambert.

But which opera was the aria originally written for, and what do the lyrics mean?

Read more: Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun Dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

Pavarotti sings the powerful Turandot aria, ‘Nessun Dorma’
Pavarotti sings the powerful Turandot aria, ‘Nessun Dorma’. Picture: Alamy

What opera is the tenor aria ‘Nessun dorma’ from?

‘Nessun dorma’ is first heard in Act III of Puccini’s 1924 opera, Turandot.

The acclaimed tenor aria is performed by the opera’s protagonist, Calaf, who falls in love with Princess Turandot at first sight.

Before the aria, Calaf has successfully answered all three of the Princess’ riddles – her peculiar prerequisite for suitors wishing to marry her – but she is still rebuking his advances.

The libretto to ‘Nessun dorma’ tells of how Calaf is sure in his plans to marry the princess as he has challenged her to find out his name by morning; if she cannot learn his name by the time the sun rises, she has to marry him.

Read more: The time Aretha Franklin stepped in for ‘good friend’ Pavarotti, and sang ‘Nessun dorma’

Andrea Bocelli - ‘Nessun Dorma’ (live at The Global Awards 2018)

What are the English lyrics for ‘Nessun Dorma’?

None shall sleep,
None shall sleep!
Even you, oh Princess,
In your cold room,
Watch the stars,
That tremble with love
And with hope.

But my secret is hidden within me,
My name no one shall know,
No... no...
On your mouth, I will tell it,
When the light shines.

And my kiss will dissolve
the silence that makes you mine!

(No one will know his name
and we must, alas, die.)

Vanish, o night!
Set, stars! Set, stars!
At dawn, I will win!
I will win!
I will win!

An epic 'Nessun dorma' from opera star Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live

What are the Italian lyrics for ‘Nessun Dorma’?

Nessun dorma! Nessun dorma!
Tu pure, o Principessa
Nella tua fredda stanza
Guardi le stelle che tremano
D’amore e di speranza!

Ma il mio mistero è chiuso in me
Il nome mio nessun saprà!
No, no, sulla tua bocca lo dirò
Quando la luce splenderà!

Ed il mio bacio scioglierà
Il silenzio che ti fa mia!

(ll nome suo nessun saprà
E noi dovrem, ahimè! Morir! Morir!)

Dilegua, o notte! Tramontate, stelle!
Tramontate, stelle! All’alba vincerò!
Vincerò! Vincerò!

Puccini latest

See more Puccini latest

The best Nessun dorma

The 10 best versions of ‘Nessun dorma’ – ranked!

Operatic greats Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Angela Gheorghiu

The 20 greatest opera arias of all time

Discover Music

The conductor of the Puccini Festival’s opening night performance appeared on the podium blindfolded.

Italian maestro fired for conducting blindfolded, in protest against opera’s ‘political’ staging
Malakai Bayoh on the ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Malakai Bayoh sings magical Puccini from within London’s famed ‘Harry Potter staircase’

Sad classical music

The 10 biggest tear-jerkers in classical music

Discover Music

Trumpeter Matilda Lloyd performs a Puccini aria in a beautiful stairwell acoustic.

Trumpeter finds extraordinary church stairwell acoustic, plays opera’s greatest tune

Alex Aldren is also an opera student at the Royal Academy of Music.

When an opera-singing doctor serenaded NHS hospital staff with impassioned ‘Nessun dorma’

Coronavirus

Malakai Bayoh on Britain’s Got Talent

Treble Malakai Bayoh reduces judges to tears with ‘divine’ Puccini aria on Britain’s Got Talent
Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live

An epic ‘Nessun Dorma’ that leaves a Royal Albert Hall audience in awe

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music