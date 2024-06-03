Innocent Masuku’s ‘unstoppable’ Nessun dorma leaves Britain’s Got Talent judge in tears

3 June 2024, 15:35

Innocent Masuku’s ‘Nessun dorma’ in the Britain’s Got Talent final brings judge Bruno Tonioli to tears.
Innocent Masuku’s ‘Nessun dorma’ in the Britain’s Got Talent final brings judge Bruno Tonioli to tears. Picture: Britain’s Got Talent

By Siena Linton

The Britain’s Got Talent finalist received a standing ovation after a roof-raising performance of opera’s greatest aria.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After storming his way to the Britain’s Got Talent finale with a spine-tingling rendition of Hans Zimmer’s ‘Now We Are Free’ from Gladiator, Innocent Masuku has once again stunned the nation, this time with a rousing ‘Nessun dorma’.

The new star tenor commanded the stage with the legendary aria from Puccini’s Turandot, delivering a show-stopping chorus of ‘Vinceros’ to rapturous applause from the audience.

Read more: Innocent Masuku sings hair-raising Hans Zimmer anthem to win place in Britain’s Got Talent final

It seems his performance had an especially powerful effect on judge Bruno Tonioli, who was moved to tears.

“We have to start with Bruno because he was crying like a baby,” host Ant McPartlin said, before asking the panellist, “Can you speak?”

“I am a mess!” Tonioli agreed, wiping tears from his eyes. “You know why… This really is the gold standard for tenors.”

Read more: Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli was moved to tears by tenor Innocent Masuku’s performance of ‘Nessun dorma’.
Britain’s Got Talent judge Bruno Tonioli was moved to tears by tenor Innocent Masuku’s performance of ‘Nessun dorma’. Picture: Britain’s Got Talent

“It means so much and it’s not just about hitting the notes,” Bruno continued. “It’s about conveying the meaning which in Italian really is all about hope, determination, being fearless, about embracing your destiny, being unstoppable.”

Addressing Masuku directly, he said: “Honey, you are unstoppable, after this performance. You’ve got it.”

His fellow judges agreed, as popstar Alesha Dixon called him “sensational” and “otherworldly”, adding: “Whenever I sit here and listen to you sing I feel like I’m in the presence of greatness, and I feel like I should be bowing down.”

Read more: What are the lyrics to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and what do they mean?

‘Nessun dorma’ is arguably the greatest tenor aria of all time, and one of the best-known pieces of classical music worldwide.

Since Luciano Pavarotti’s landmark performance of the aria at the 1990 FIFA World Cup in Rome, Puccini’s melody has become an instantly-recognisable household tune.

Read more: When Whitney Houston surprised the world with an extraordinary Verdi aria… with Luciano Pavarotti

Innocent Masuku wows with Nessun Dorma on BGT

Its legendary status wasn’t lost on judge Simon Cowell, who remarked on Masuku’s stand-out performance: “It is the biggest operatic song in the world, right? And we’ve had a lot of people sing it on this show.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever sung it as good as you just did. Genuinely.”

Masuku appeared ecstatic at the judge’s comments, and responded telling hosts Ant and Dec of his gratitude at being able to sing the iconic aria: “It’s been my favourite song for the longest time, and to be able to sing it on the biggest stage in the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent is a treat.”

Read more: ‘By far, the best opera singer we’ve ever had’ – Innocent Masuku astonishes Britain’s Got Talent judges

After being tipped as favourite to win following the semi-finals, Masuku was beaten to the top prize by singer Sydnie Christmas, who sang a beautiful rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’.

But we’re sure this isn’t the last we’ve heard from Innocent Masuku. Here’s to a prosperous opera career for this star tenor!

Puccini latest

See more Puccini latest

Freddie De Tommaso on ‘Nessun dorma’

Freddie De Tommaso breaks down what exactly makes ‘Nessun dorma’ the greatest aria of all

Italy’s under-20s rugby team celebrates Six Nations win with dressing room ‘Nessun dorma’.

Italy rugby team erupts in ‘Nessun dorma’ chorus to celebrate under-20s Six Nations win

Most romantic opera duets (Lisette Oropesa as Violetta Valéry and Liparit Avetisyan as Alfredo Germont in La traviata, at The Royal Opera House in 2021)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Jonathan Tetelman sings ‘Nessun Dorma’

Star tenor sings thundering ‘Nessun dorma’ in viral bookshop flashmob

Freddie De Tommaso sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for the Ryder Cup

Freddie De Tommaso sings a glorious ‘Nessun dorma’ at dawn, on Rome’s famed golf course

Pavarotti sings the powerful Turandot aria, ‘Nessun Dorma’

What are the lyrics to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and what do they mean?

The best Nessun dorma

The 10 best versions of ‘Nessun dorma’ – ranked!

Operatic greats Dmitri Hvorostovsky and Angela Gheorghiu

The 20 greatest opera arias of all time

Discover Music

The conductor of the Puccini Festival’s opening night performance appeared on the podium blindfolded.

Italian maestro fired for conducting blindfolded, in protest against opera’s ‘political’ staging

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music