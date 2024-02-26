Italy rugby team erupts in ‘Nessun dorma’ chorus to celebrate under-20s Six Nations win

26 February 2024, 16:36

Italy’s under-20s rugby team celebrates Six Nations win with dressing room ‘Nessun dorma’.
Italy’s under-20s rugby team celebrates Six Nations win with dressing room ‘Nessun dorma’. Picture: Federazione Italiana Rugby

By Siena Linton

15 Italian rugby players celebrated victory at the Under-20s Six Nations with a clamouring dressing room rendition of ‘Nessun dorma’, from Puccini’s opera ‘Turandot’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It’s hard to imagine a more triumphant feeling than representing your country on the world stage, and winning. That was the mood for Italy’s under-20s rugby team, as they celebrated their win at the Six Nations tournament in the most Italian way imaginable: through opera.

Riding a victorious high, adrenaline coursing through their veins, the 15 young members of the Italian rugby squad returned to their dressing room after beating the French team 23-20.

And in a rousing chorus led by prop Davide Ascari, the entire team came together in fine voice to sing one of opera’s greatest arias, ‘Nessun dorma’, from Puccini’s Turandot.

Read more: Fiji rugby team sing together in spine-tingling harmony ahead of World Cup triumphs

Italy’s U20 rugby team celebrate their Six Nations win with a rousing Nessun dorma

They couldn’t have chosen a more perfect song for their victory. The beloved tenor aria ‘Nessun dorma’ has been a pop culture favourite since Pavarotti’s 1990 World Cup performance in Italy.

In its original setting, as part of Puccini’s Turandot, the words are somewhat manipulative, channelling Rumplestiltskin’s brand of trickery and deception.

But as a sporting anthem it’s nothing but triumphant, as those final words are bellowed victoriously out: “Vincerò! Vincerò!” they translate to: “I will win!”

And win, the Italian under-20s did. Bravo to Davide Ascari, and the entire team.

