Innocent Masuku sings hair-raising Hans Zimmer anthem to win place in Britain’s Got Talent final

Operatic tenor Innocent Masuku’s blistering performance of Hans Zimmer’s ‘Now We Are Free’ from Gladiator won him a place in the Britain’s Got Talent final. Picture: Britain’s Got Talent

By Siena Linton

A new star tenor has taken the UK by storm, with a thrilling performance of ‘Now We Are Free’ from Hans Zimmer’s ‘Gladiator’ score, which propelled him to the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since being dubbed “the best opera singer we have ever had” by judge Amanda Holden at his Britain’s Got Talent audition, operatic tenor Innocent Masuku has secured himself a place in the grand final.

Taking to the semi-finals stage with a powerful rendition of ‘Now We Are Free’ from Hans Zimmer’s epic score to Gladiator, Masuku stunned the audience and judges with a breath-taking performance of vocal virtuosity, and a masterclass in power and control.

“You’ve taken a song from a movie called Gladiator, and you performed it - it was like a triumphant hero!” exclaimed judge Bruno Tonioli, who rose to his feet for Masuku’s earth-shattering finale and remained there for the duration of the performance and judges’ feedback.

“The control in your phrasing is unbelievable. You could never tell when [one phrase] ended and another started. Absolutely flawless!”

Tonioli’s fellow judges, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, joined him for a standing ovation with the audience behind them.

Read more: ‘By far, the best opera singer we’ve ever had’ – Innocent Masuku astonishes Britain’s Got Talent judges

Innocent Masuku performs rendition of Hans Zimmer’s Now We Are Free on BGT

Singer Alesha Dixon agreed with Tonioli’s assessment of Masuku’s performance: “How do you sum it up? You’re the one to beat. Powerhouse! Chills – I had chills up and down my arm. Mesmerised by you and your talent. Wonderful. Absolutely wonderful.”

And it wasn’t only the judges who were won over by Masuku’s talent. Viewers flocked to social media to praise the 33-year-old singer.

“Yes Innocent!!!! They really do save the best till last,” one wrote, with another chiming in: “Goodness, Innocent - that’s sent shivers down my spine.”

Masuku is no stranger to the stage, having been selected as one of English National Opera’s Harewood Artists for 2023/24, a specialist development programme for the next generation of opera stars, and starring in the ENO’s production of The Barber of Seville earlier this year.

He’s now through to the final of season 17 of Britain’s Got Talent – inching closer to the £250,000 prize pot and a spot in the Royal Variety show.

Only one question remains: how on earth can he best this performance? We can’t wait to find out...