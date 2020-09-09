The time Hugh Grant starred as Chopin in a delightfully awkward film

9 September 2020, 11:31 | Updated: 9 September 2020, 11:50

Impromptu Hugh Grant Chopin Julian Sands Liszt

The early 90s film 'Impromptu' is something very, very special.

Before Four Weddings and a Funeral and Notting Hill, a certain actor's trademark floppy hair graced a distinctly classical caricature.

In this 1991 British-American period film, Emma Thompson plays host to 19th-century country house shenanigans for the artistic luminaries of the day including Hugh Grant as an improbably healthy Chopin.

Here's a glimpse of the amazingness...


"In a time of tantalising talent" - the trailer says - but what did the critics say at the time? 

"They seem to be taking part in a musical comedy that never happens. I kept expecting the characters to burst into song, which would have been an improvement on the arch, puffy dialogue." (Los Angeles Times)

Maybe Chopin wasn't his forte, but over the succeeding decades Grant has of course brought many much more convincing roles to the big screen.

Chopin News

See more Chopin News

Chopin happy birthday 2

What if Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

Chopin Funeral March backwards

Chopin’s ‘Funeral March’ played backwards sounds bizarrely psychedelic
Policeman plays Chopin Nocturne

93-year-old man gets burgled, policeman visits and plays his favourite Chopin Nocturne

Chopin Music

See more Chopin Music

Broken piano new

A pianist’s grand piano broke on stage, and she dealt with it in the best way.

Discover Music

One handed piano Chopin

This pianist can text, play chess and lift weights at the same time as playing virtuosic Chopin

Discover Music

101-year-old playing Chopin

Life goals: this pianist plays Chopin on her 101st birthday

Discover Music

Chopin Pictures

See more Chopin Pictures

A visual artist has created a 3D rendering of Frédéric Chopin’s face

Chopin’s face is brought to life in artist’s incredible 3D portraits
Chopin Piano

Chopin: Compositions, pronunciation, biography and other facts
composer instagrams

Someone has made Instagram profiles for the great composers, and they are gorgeous

Discover Music

Chopin Album Reviews

See more Chopin Album Reviews

New releases 12th June

New Releases: Bach with Zhu Xiao-Mei and Emmanuel Despax plays Chopin
new releases 24th april

New releases: Mozart In Havana & Ivana Gavric plays Chopin

New Releases 20th Feb

New Releases: Richard Harvey's Kyrie and The Four Seasons with Francesco Grillo

Discover Music

Chopin Guides

See more Chopin Guides

Chopin Fantaisie Impromptu - 11-year-old pianist

11-year-old kid plays Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu from memory, with stunning technique
Rachmaninov Chopin Mashup

If Rachmaninov and Chopin were friends… their music would sound like this

Discover Music

Frederic Chopin

We now know for sure what killed Chopin, study reveals