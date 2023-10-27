Monumental official trailer for Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ is finally released

27 October 2023, 12:24 | Updated: 27 October 2023, 12:25

Watch the trailer for Maestro

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The official trailer for Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ has landed, scored with a musical favourite of Bernstein’s – Mahler’s monumental Symphony No.2.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, an intimate portrait of the staggering career of American conductor Leonard Bernstein and his lifelong relationship with wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein, played by Carey Mulligan, is coming to Netflix in December.

Now an official trailer scored by the majesty of Mahler, whose music Bernstein championed throughout his career, has landed ahead of the release.

“If summer doesn’t sing in you then nothing sings in you,” Cooper says at the beginning of the trailer as an old man, gently playing the piano at home. “And if nothing sings in you, then you can’t make music.”

That quote is “something [my wife] told me”, Cooper adds.

As the trailer moves through the years, and in and out of colour, the music evolves. Rewinding to the moment the Bernsteins met, the choral glory of Mahler’s Symphony No.2 enters.

We later see Cooper as Bernstein with baton in hand, conducting the work at the towering Ely Cathedral.

Read more: Who was Leonard Bernstein? Exploring the man behind the ‘Maestro’

'Maestro' trailer shows Bradley Cooper reenacting Bernstein’s famous Mahler performance at Ely Cathedral
'Maestro' trailer shows Bradley Cooper reenacting Bernstein’s famous Mahler performance at Ely Cathedral. Picture: Netflix

Netflix describes Maestro as “a love letter to life and art” and “an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love”.

The film also stars Maya Hawke as daughter Jamie Bernstein, and Sarah Silverman as Leonard Bernstein’s younger sister, Shirley, who tells Montealegre in the trailer: “There’s a price for being in my brother’s orbit, you know that.”

Written by Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer, with stellar duo Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg as producers, Maestro will land in select cinemas on 22 November and on Netflix 20 December.

It premiered on 2 September at the Venice Film Festival, where it sparked a seven-minute standing ovation.

Read more: Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, in Maestro (2023)
Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre, Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, in Maestro (2023). Picture: Alamy

Bernstein, who died in 1990 at the age of 72, is widely considered the first great American conductor. He led the New York Philharmonic and famous Young People’s Concerts, and was a great champion of Mahler’s symphonies, including the Second, which has possibly the greatest symphonic finale in history.

It makes the perfect dramatic and heart-wrenching backdrop for this official trailer.

Leonard Bernstein features

See more Leonard Bernstein features

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Marin Alsop is one of the world’s greatest conductors and a fierce supporter for the next generation of maestros.

Who is Marin Alsop? The trailblazing American conductor, music director and mentor

Marin Alsop

Bradley Cooper stars in and directs the upcoming Netflix film, ‘Maestro’; a biopic of Leonard Bernstein’s life

Maestro movie: plot, cast, release date and how to watch Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein biopic

Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ sparks 7-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival premiere
Bradley Cooper (left) has been accused of ‘Jew Face’ in his portrayal of conductor Leonard Bernstein (right) for using a prosthetic nose to play the character

Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein deemed ‘not’ antisemitic by Jewish rights group
Leonard Bernstein’s family defend Bradley Cooper: ‘Our dad would have been fine’ with prosthetic nose

Leonard Bernstein’s family defend Bradley Cooper: ‘Our dad would have been fine’ with prosthetic nose

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Why are flutes held to the side?

Why are flutes held to the side?

Discover Music

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano

The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is season 2?
Why do classical musicians and orchestras usually perform in black?

Why do classical musicians and orchestras usually perform in black?

Discover Music

Claim your Classic FM exclusive £40 discount on an Amazon Echo Show

Claim your special Classic FM £40 discount on an Amazon Echo Show

Argentinian team sing their national anthem at a rugby test match in Chaco, Argentina

What are the Argentina national anthem lyrics, and why is there a shorter version?

Discover Music

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady star in HBO’s hit series, The White Lotus.

What is the White Lotus soundtrack and who wrote all the music?

Discover Music

Scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

The 20 scariest pieces of classical music for Halloween

Discover Music

Christmas tree

Which are ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and what are the lyrics to the song?

Christmas

Leading flautist Katherine Bryan had her £15,000 flute stolen from a London train.

Top flautist ‘devastated’ after her £15,000 flute was stolen on London train

Discover Music

Two Renaissance (16th century) musicians play the lute and viol

What is the origin of music and where does the word come from? It’s fascinating…

Discover Music