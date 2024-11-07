We take a look at the greatest film adaptations of musicals across the eras.

There is nothing quite like the thrill of Broadway, the bustle of the West End, the atmosphere of anticipation before the curtain rises on a top-tier musical. For more than half a century, film producers and directors have tried to translate this feeling onto the big screen.

From the streets of 50s New York to the epic panorama of the Austrian Alps, we count down 12 of the greatest film adaptations of musicals.

Read More: Definitively the best songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1966) Zero Mostel reprieved his stage role for the film adaption of this wild romp, inspired by the farces of ancient Rome. It has all the ingredients required for an entertaining film: a ridiculous plot, cross-dressing, and a brilliant score by the late great Stephen Sondheim. Director Richard Lester perfectly adapts the mayhem of the original production to the screen, bringing Rome to life. Whilst songs such as ‘Everybody Ought to Have a Maid’ at first glance might seem a little dated, they offer a hilarious and astute critical commentary on 60s American life – a world of Don Draper-style executives – in a way which few other musicals of the time were able to do so effectively. A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1966) - Comedy Tonight Scene (1/10) | Movieclips

Les Misérables (2012) Do you hear the people sing? Well, we almost didn’t, as following the release of the stage musical in 1980, a film adaptation faced numerous setbacks, as the rights were passed on to several major studios, and various directors and actors were considered and disregarded. The wait was worth it though, as this film turned out to be epic. The cast list reads as a who’s-who of Hollywood A-listers, all piling in to showcase their (ahem) ‘vocal talents’. Les Misérables (2012) - Master of the House Scene (3/10) | Movieclips

My Fair Lady (1964) “Few genres of films are as magical as musicals, and few musicals are as intelligent and lively as My Fair Lady," opined critic James Berardinelli about this fantastic adaptation. Staring Audrey Hepburn – who replaced Julie Andrews from the stage musical – Rex Harrison and directed by George Cukor, the streets of London are brought vividly to life, supported by the full armoury of Warner Bros. Read more: Who was Marni Nixon, the ‘ghost singer’ behind Hollywood’s famous actresses? MY FAIR LADY | Official Trailer | Paramount Movies

Sweeney Todd (2007) Dark, brooding and frankly disturbing, the Dickensian universe is brought to life in this gothic slasher musical by Sondheim. Depp and Bonham Carter are at their villainous best, and Alan Rickman completely inhabits the role of Judge Turpin. Sondheim admitted that the film version differed significantly from the stage production, but in his own words, “if you just go along with it, I think you'll have a spectacular time”. Sweeney Todd (7/8) Movie CLIP - By the Sea (2007) HD

Oklahoma! (1955) With a plethora of show-stopping tunes, including ‘Oh, what a Beautiful Mornin’’, ‘Surrey with the Fringe on Top’ and ‘People Will Say We’re in Love’, to name a few, this classic Rodgers and Hammerstein wartime hit was adapted into an all-singing, all dancing technicolour blockbuster in 1955. Featuring some of the era’s biggest stars, such as Gloria Grahame and Gordon MacRae, Oklahoma! was a critical and commercial success picking up a rave review from The New York Times and winning a host of awards. In 2007, Oklahoma! was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”. The Surrey With The Fringe On Top

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) Containing some of the catchiest melodies written for a musical, Fiddler on the Roof received its Hollywood calling in 1971. Like the best adaptations, it manages to retain the feelings of intimacy from the original stage production, but with the added depth offered by filming on location. Chaim Topol – who plays Tevye – carries the show, with a multi-faceted performance that shows Tevye’s inner struggle and conflicts, pitted against a brutal world descending into the horrors of the 20th century. This was also the film that won John Williams, later of Jaws and Harry Potter fame, his first Academy Award. Fiddler on the Roof (10/10) Movie CLIP - The Bottle Dance (1971) HD

Guys and Dolls (1955) Featuring an incredible cast including Marlon Brando AND Frank Sinatra, this film – again from 1955 – hits all the right notes. Set on the streets of New York, Sinatra plays Nathan Detroit, a well-meaning small-time criminal gambler, who bets the mysterious Sky Masterson (Brando) that he can’t take Sister Sarah Brown to Havana on a date. Sinatra is on top form here, elevating Frank Loesser’s glittering music, which gets a suitably luscious revamp for the silver screen. With rumours of a new adaption from the Chicago team, this classic tale looks set to endure for the next generation. Frank Sinatra, Stubby Kaye, and Johnny Silver - "Guys And Dolls" from Guys And Dolls (1955)

Chicago (2002) This vaudeville-style show has been making waves since its original Broadway run in 1975, and the 2002 film manages to capture the essence of the 70s production whilst bringing to life the swinging, corrupt, probation world of 1920s Chicago. Renée Zellweger is exquisite as Roxie Hart, and Catherine Zeta-Jones revels in her roots as a musical theatre actress. In short: everyone brings their A-game to make this film an absolute riot from start to finish. This scene won an oscar (We Both Reached for the Gun) | Chicago | CLIP

Oliver! (1968) Another adaptation from the swinging 60s, Oliver! has all the charm and appeal of the original West End production, but with the added gloom and drama of Victorian London, bought to life on the big screen. Ron Moody is absolutely exceptional as Fagan, supported by an all-British cast who all help make this one of the best musical theatre films ever made. Oliver! (1968) - I'd Do Anything Scene (6/10) | Movieclips

West Side Story (1961) West Side Story caused a storm when it premiered on Broadway in 1957. It also marked the debut of future musical titan, Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the lyrics for Bernstein’s timeless score. A modern revamp of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, brought to contemporary 50s New York, this film adaptation shows a grittier side to the fun and comedic Big Apple of Guys and Dolls. A stellar cast helps bring this to life on screen, with Natalie Wood captivating audiences with her portrayal of Maria, the love interest of Tony. Incredibly, Elvis Presley was approached for Tony, but his manager, Colonel Tom Parker turned down the part. Irwin Kostal beefed up Bernstein’s orchestration for the film with a full-sized orchestra making the music even more impactful than Bernstein’s original. West Side Story (4/10) Movie CLIP - America (1961) HD

Grease (1978) Despite the haunting memories of having to awkwardly dance to ‘Summer Nights’ at your school disco, Grease is, for want of a better expression, an absolute banger. It’s a testimony to how enduringly popular this film is that its songs continue to be played worldwide. An iconic 1970s film set in the 50s, this film was set to be a classic as soon as it was made. John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John found the right chemistry to win over audiences’ hearts and minds. Grease - Summer Nights HD