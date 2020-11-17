A letter in which Beethoven literally just asks for some sheet music back has sold for $275k.

17 November 2020, 11:03

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

LVB, still raking it in 250 years on...

A letter in which Ludwig van Beethoven asks a pianist to send his music back has gone for $275,000 (£207,780) at auction.

Signed and written by the man himself, the extremely rare letter was sold at the Heritage Auctions’ Historical Manuscripts Auction in Texas, US.

The Ludwig Autograph Letter Signed ‘Beethoven’, previously thought to be worth around $60,000, eventually went for four times the estimated prize.

$275,000 is the most money paid for a Beethoven-signed document in the last decade.

It’s a short letter, to a Mr von Bauman, in which the composer requests the return of a piano trio and writes he will return soon with a violin sonata.

“It came as a complete surprise because it’s beyond the norm for what his letters sell for,” said Sandra Palomino, director of Rare Manuscripts at Heritage Auctions. “[Beethoven] rarely comes on the market, but people got excited about this because he was talking about his music.”

Read more: So if Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose? >

Beethoven letter to Mr von Bauman
Beethoven letter to Mr von Bauman. Picture: Heritage Auctions

The anonymous, winning bidder is a US pianist who has researched and given lectures on Beethoven and intends to donate the letter to the conservatoire where she studied.

She said it was close to heart because “it refers to a trio sonata, which I played so I knew where he was coming from”.

Read more: Was Beethoven black? Twitter debates German composer’s true heritage >

“It was my idea that I am getting older and, besides enjoying in enormously, I am going to give it to my alma matter in my will,” the buyer said. “This was a last-minute purchase, but I feel it is something that will be important for young people to feel.

“It means a lot to me, and Germany has always been so welcoming to me. Beethoven was my refuge growing up.”

Beethoven News

See more Beethoven News

3-year-old conductor

This 3-year-old kid conducting to Beethoven’s Fifth is the future of classical music
Slate article tells classical fans to ‘stop calling Beethoven by his last name’

‘Fullnaming’ Mozart and Beethoven to fight sexism and racism? Twitter squabbles over Slate article
This absolutely epic Beethoven ‘Ode to Joy’ flashm

This absolutely epic Beethoven ‘Ode to Joy’ flashmob is still the greatest

Beethoven Music

See more Beethoven Music

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D minor ('Choral')

The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’
A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonie

A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonies

Alice Sara Ott Beethoven

Current obsession: this descending scale in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1

Discover Music

Beethoven Pictures

See more Beethoven Pictures

San Quentin Prison interior

10 of the greatest composers who broke the law

Beethoven composer letters

Letters of the great composers: 14 moving, funny and inspiring quotations from the documents they left behind

Discover Music

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

Beethoven Album Reviews

See more Beethoven Album Reviews

new releases 30th july

New releases: Irnberger and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra play Beethoven and Rachmaninov with Martin Jones
new releases 1st may

New releases: Beethoven with the Royal Northern Sinfonia & Lars Vogt and 'Strauss in St Petersburg'
new releases 10th april

New releases: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra plays Brahms and Beethoven with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Beethoven Guides

See more Beethoven Guides

Ludwig van Beethoven

So if Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose?

John Lennon inspired by Beethoven

This John Lennon song is based on Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata
Beethoven in Havana

Someone has turned this Beethoven symphony into an extraordinary Cuban rumba