A Bach prelude perfectly played on Boomwhackers is a visual masterpiece

2 February 2021, 14:56 | Updated: 2 February 2021, 15:09

Jugglers play Bach on Boomwhackers
Jugglers play Bach on Boomwhackers. Picture: Les Objets Volants/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Boomwhackers take on an enduring Baroque piano work, and it’s a thing of beauty…

It’s one of the beloved, enduring pieces in the classical canon.

And as you’d wish for any timeless work of art, it’s been given the modern-day treatment in a brilliantly offbeat way.

In the video below, five jugglers take on the Prelude No. 1 from J.S. Bach’s The Well-Tempered Clavier and perform it entirely on Boomwhackers.

Boomwhackers, for those of you unaware of this lesser-known member of the percussion family, were invented in 1995 by guitarist and now probable-millionaire, Craig Ramsell.

They are essentially hollow plastic tubes, which are often used to teach tempo, rhythm and pitch to schoolchildren. Colour-coded, the instruments are tuned to a pitch by their length, and they produce a soft, mellow sound when struck with the hand.

Read more: Woodland creatures sing a Bellini opera in beautiful short film >

As the jugglers hand the instruments from one to the other in a meticulously staged recital, they create the melody from Bach’s melodious piano prelude (watch above).

The performers, Jonathan Lardillier, Olli Vuorinen, Thomas Aknine, Malte Peter and Jonas Beauvais, are all jugglers with Les Objects Volants, a French group that mixes juggling with movement, theatre and comedy.

Read more: Giant handmade xylophone plays Bach in the depths of a serene Japanese forest >

Stood on a blacked-out stage, the five performers enact their piece with extraordinary discipline and concentration, the tempo surging as the artists push themselves to keep the melody going at an increasingly impressive pace.

Their spectacle, transcribed and staged by Denis Paumier, is met with rapturous applause from the audience.

As one very shrewd YouTuber coined it, you’ve got to hand it to these guys…

Bach News

See more Bach News

Huge xylophone plays Bach

Giant handmade xylophone plays Bach in the depths of a serene Japanese forest
JS Bach pancake

It’s Pancake Day - so here’s a J.S. Bach pancake, obviously

György and Márta Kurtág Bach duet

This 90-year old couple play Bach together and it will bring tears to your eyes

Bach Music

See more Bach Music

nina simone plays bach

Nina Simone plays a stunning Bach-style fugue in the middle of one of her classic songs

Discover Music

bach cantata tim mead

This Bach cantata is so beautiful it's basically from another planet
Figgy pudding fugue

We Wish You a Merry Christmas, in the style of a Bach fugue

Christmas

Bach Pictures

See more Bach Pictures

Bach's children

Q: How many children did J.S. Bach have? A: Loads. Here’s what we know.
San Quentin Prison interior

10 of the greatest composers who broke the law

Johann Sebastian Bach

Bach: Compositions, children, biography and more facts about the great composer

Bach Album Reviews

See more Bach Album Reviews

New releases 13th July

New releases: Vladimir Ashkenazy plays Bach and Maxim Rysanov plays Schubert
New releases 12th June

New Releases: Bach with Zhu Xiao-Mei and Emmanuel Despax plays Chopin
new releases 22nd may

New releases: 'Bach Stories' and Mozart with the LSO Wind Ensemble

Bach Guides

See more Bach Guides

Bach's Facebook page

If composers had Facebook: Johann Sebastian Bach's profile

Bach and wife Anna Magdalena

Did Bach’s wife write some of his best-known works?

Requiem

A guide to JS Bach's incredible Passion music