This absolutely crucial typo in a Beethoven book changes everything

25 November 2021, 18:55

By Kyle Macdonald

You knew Beethoven was good, but not THIS good!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A few years ago, baroque and classical violinist Polly Smith was reading a text about great German composer Ludwig van Beethoven. During her eagle-eyed reading she spotted a small, yet very significant typo.

The line in the book was supposed to read: ‘Being deaf did not stop him in the slightest from recovering quickly and going on with his music’.

Read more: A restaurant wanted some beautiful music for their menu… but made a bad choice

But instead, with a slight slip of a finger, it read:

Her pitch-perfect tweet has garnered over 16,000 retweets, as well as a few inspired exchanges in the replies. Like this one:

Beethoven typo tweets
Beethoven typo tweets. Picture: Twitter / @plantypal

We’re sure there’s a decomposing joke in there too.

Our tweet's author, Polly Smith is part of the ensemble Art Sung. We also note that Art Sung has undertaken some fantastic projects championing women in classical history, including singer Jane Bathori, Clara Schumann and Alma Mahler.

Those who can see past a small yet hilarious typo, might like to know more about Beethoven, and how exactly he did compose when deaf. This article dives into the fascinating history and science of Beethoven’s hearing and how he overcame this devastating change in his life.

Beethoven was born in Bonn in 1770 and died in Vienna in 1827. The composer noted the first signs of hearing loss when he was in his late 20s. It was in the struggle of his later years when the composer wrote some of his most powerful, world-changing music, including his Symphony No. 9, his late string quartets and the ‘Hammerklavier’ piano sonata. We’re pleased he stuck around.

Beethoven News

See more Beethoven News

Bad Beethoven t-shirt reviews

Musicians are leaving savage reviews of this incorrect Beethoven Fifth t-shirt

Discover Music

Beethoven in 250 words.

Beethoven at 250: famous figures share what his music means to them, in 250 words
Slate article tells classical fans to ‘stop calling Beethoven by his last name’

‘Fullnaming’ Mozart and Beethoven to fight sexism and racism? Twitter squabbles over Slate article

Beethoven Music

See more Beethoven Music

Beethoven art

10 works of Beethoven that actually changed the world

Beethoven Moonlight Sonata

Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata: discover the 1801 piano masterpiece
Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D minor ('Choral')

The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven Pictures

See more Beethoven Pictures

San Quentin Prison interior

10 of the greatest composers who broke the law

Beethoven composer letters

Letters of the great composers: 14 moving, funny and inspiring quotations from the documents they left behind

Discover Music

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

Beethoven Album Reviews

See more Beethoven Album Reviews

new releases 30th july

New releases: Irnberger and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra play Beethoven and Rachmaninov with Martin Jones
new releases 1st may

New releases: Beethoven with the Royal Northern Sinfonia & Lars Vogt and 'Strauss in St Petersburg'
new releases 10th april

New releases: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra plays Brahms and Beethoven with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Beethoven Guides

See more Beethoven Guides

Ludwig van Beethoven and Nannette Streicher

Meet Nannette Streicher, ‘the woman who built Beethoven’s pianos’
Ludwig van Beethoven

So if Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose?

A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonie

A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonies