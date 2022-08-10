This restaurant wanted to put some beautiful music on their menu… and made a really bad choice

Amadeus Café, Mahon. Picture: Reddit

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Is this the result of a designer having a musical joke on an unsuspecting restaurant owner?

The owners of Amadeus Café in Mahon, Menorca, wanted some beautiful music to decorate the front of their menus.

Perhaps some Mozart might have worked nicely, to complement the restaurant's name. But they ended up with something a bit unexpected.

Since a user called Lasyen_ published the menu on Reddit, music lovers have been eager to express their amusement. Even Eric Whitacre got involved:

Ha! — Eric Whitacre (@EricWhitacre) June 3, 2018

Haven’t got it yet? We’ll give you a clue: they’re a modern Stone Age family…

via GIPHY

The melody of ‘Meet the Flintstones’, composed in 1961 by Hoyt Curtin, Joseph Barbera and William Hanna, is actually believed to have been inspired by Beethoven.

The main theme closely resembles a part of the B section in his Piano Sonata No. 17 (‘The Tempest’).

If the restaurant was named ‘Ludwig’, things might have turned out very different indeed...