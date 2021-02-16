Someone made an impossibly well-sculpted J.S. Bach pancake and we are mightily impressed

16 February 2021, 12:24 | Updated: 16 February 2021, 13:51

Bach pancake

By Kyle Macdonald

This is the only time (wait for it)… your Bach should be flat. We’re not even sorry.

It’s Shrove Tuesday which marks the beginning of Lent, a time of restraint and moderation. Traditionally, households have used up the rich foods in their larders (milk, eggs, flour) by making pancakes. 

It's also a challenge to make full use of pan-based artistry with crepe creations in all sorts of shapes and styles. 

Read more: 23 musical instrument cakes that are way too delicious to play >

There are always musical ones on offer, but this one takes the (pan)cake: the great Baroque composer Johann Sebastian Bach, in butter and batter form. Bravo!

This is by the creative bakers at Saipancakes. Follow their other artistic creations on their Facebook page

