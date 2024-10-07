Introducing ‘The Very Young Person’s guide to Classical Music Collection’ book trilogy!

7 October 2024, 16:36

Young Persons guide trilogy
Young Persons guide trilogy. Picture: Classic FM and DK
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Inspire the children in your life with ‘The Very Young Person’s guide to Classical Music’ series, available now at all good retailers.

Classic FM’s ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide To…’ series has become cherished by parents, teachers and presenters alike since the first instalment of the book trilogy was released in 2022.

With each book featuring ten interactive sounds, it is the perfect way for the younger listener to start their musical listening journey, as they follow an engaging story and get to play examples of the music, embedded in the book in a fun and completely child-friendly way!

The first of the series, ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’ followed Ava and Jayden on a magical journey as they discovered the instruments of the orchestra and explored beautiful scenes inspired by the music. It is, in the words of Alexander Armstrong, “An instant childhood classic that I have no doubt will be looked back on fondly by musicians of the future.”

Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra here.

The Very Young Persons Guide to the Orchestra
The Very Young Persons Guide to the Orchestra. Picture: Classic FM and DK

Released the following year ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music’ brought to life ten classic ballet scores, showcasing the interplay between dance and music in a charming narrative, as heroes Leo and Mia led the way.

Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to Ballet Music here.

The Very Young Persons Guide to Ballet Music
The Very Young Persons Guide to Ballet Music. Picture: Classic FM and DK

Now, we are delighted to be able to introduce the final instalment of the trilogy, ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols’!

Created by Classic FM’s very own Tim Lihoreau and Philip Noyce, this beautifully illustrated book brings to life the stories behind ten of the best loved carols, making it the perfect seasonal gift for the young classical music lover in your life.

Buy The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols here.

The Very Young Persons Guide to Christmas Carols
The Very Young Persons Guide to Christmas Carols. Picture: Classic FM and DK

Buy ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Classical Music’ Collection here on the Classic FM Store.

