‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation‘s favourite Christmas carol for ninth consecutive year

25 December 2024, 14:57

Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing ‘O Holy Night’

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The nation has spoken, and once more named ‘O Holy Night’ the best-loved Christmas carol of all time!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

O Holy Night’, a carol of French origin that has been recorded by countless singers from Luciano Pavarotti to Mariah Carey, has been voted the greatest Christmas carol of all time.

The annual vote for The Nation’s Favourite Carol took place over three weeks, and the Top 30 list was revealed on Classic FM on Christmas Day from 1-3pm by Alexander Armstrong.

Composed in 1847 by Adolphe Adam, ‘O Holy Night’ is still adored the world over, 170 years on. A tale of humanity’s redemption, the ‘Cantique de Noël’ is a much-loved favourite in our annual countdown, and is thought to have been the first carol played on the radio.

Gustav Holst’s setting of ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’, originally a poem by Christina Rossetti, was voted the nation’s second favourite, with ‘Carol of the Bells’ in third place followed by ‘Silent Night’ and Harold Darke’s setting of Rossetti’s poem.

Elsewhere in our chart, ‘It Came Upon a Midnight Clear’ climbed four places from No.14 to No.10. ‘Angels from the Realms of Glory’ and ‘Ding Dong! Merrily on High’ were two new entries in the chart.

Explore the full Top 30 >

A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022
A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022. Picture: Classic FM

The Nation’s Favourite Carol - Top 30

  1. O Holy Night
  2. In the Bleak Mid-Winter - Gustav Holst version
  3. Carol of the Bells
  4. Silent Night
  5. In the Bleak Mid-Winter - Harold Darke version
  6. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
  7. O Come, O Come Emmanuel
  8. O Come All Ye Faithful
  9. O Little Town of Bethlehem
  10. It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
  11. Once in Royal David’s City
  12. Joy to the World
  13. Coventry Carol
  14. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen
  15. Gaudete
  16. Candlelight Carol (Rutter)
  17. Jesus Christ the Apple Tree
  18. Sussex Carol
  19. In Dulci Jubilo
  20. The Holly and the Ivy
  21. Away in a Manger
  22. The Three Kings
  23. Good King Wenceslas
  24. Star Carol (Rutter)
  25. Shepherd’s Pipe Carol
  26. Angels from the Realms of Glory
  27. Wexford Carol
  28. Gabriel’s Message
  29. See Amid the Winter’s Snow
  30. Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Explore The Nation’s Favourite Carol Top 30 here.

Latest on Classic FM

Ask Alexa to send a musical request to the Classic FM studio

Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential

On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes

On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes

Discover Music

For the first time in 900 years, girls join choristers as they take part in a photocall at St Paul's Cathedral

Girls will be part of St. Paul’s Cathedral choir on Christmas Day for first time in 900 years
Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey

What music is being performed at the Princess of Wales’ carol service?

The three films of the Christmas season. Well, three films.

The 10 best Christmas film scores

Discover Music

Holly and the Ivy.

What are the lyrics to ‘The Holly and Ivy’, and what is it about?

Christmas

Two turtle doves, and a partridge in a pear tree...

Which are ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and what are the lyrics to the Christmas carol?

Christmas

What are the lyrics to ‘O Come O Come Emmanuel’?

What are the lyrics to ‘O Come, O Come, Emmanuel’, and what is the Christmas carol really about?

Christmas

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello

Kanneh-Mason duo forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s beautiful prelude in newly renovated Notre Dame cathedral

Yo-Yo Ma

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

Lang Lang in Notre Dame reopening concert.

Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Audience member conducts ‘Sleigh Ride’, stealing the show in joyful moment

Videos

Gladiator II composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the ‘pretty rude sound’ that made it into the score

Gladiator II composer Harry Gregson-Williams on the ‘pretty rude sound’ that made it into the score

Gregson-Williams

Angelina Jolie plays the title role in this thrilling biopic.

Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie: cast, plot, music and trailers revealed

Maria Callas

The Royal Albert Hall with Christmas Tree, Illuminated at night.

15 best classical Christmas concerts across the UK in 2024

Christmas

Classic FM is The Home of Christmas Music

Christmas on Classic FM: explore our 2024 radio schedule highlights

Christmas

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

17 days ago

Discover Music

South African soprano Pretty Yende sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

17 days ago

Videos

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

20 days ago

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo spoke to Zeb Soanes about preparing to sing ‘Defying Gravity’ as Elphaba.

Cynthia Erivo underwent ‘cardiovascular conditioning’ to play Elphaba in ‘Wicked’

1 month ago

Discover Music

Cellist serenades chickens with ‘L’heure exquise’ at 18th-century English farmhouse

Cellist serenades chickens with a French love song at 18th-century English farmhouse

1 month ago

Videos

Cynthia Erivo sings for Dame Julie Andrews

When Cynthia Erivo serenaded Julie Andrews with stunning rendition of ‘Edelweiss’

1 month ago

Videos