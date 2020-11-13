Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your relationship status

13 November 2020, 12:21

Relationship status music quiz

Love Bach chorales? You're definitely seeing other people.

You may not realise it, but your relationship status and your taste in classical music are intrinsically linked. 

So, we’ve put a (very clever) quiz together for you. Answer these questions about the musical and romantic areas of your life, and we’ll tell you what your current relationship status is.

Are you happily loved-up, just getting back into the dating game after a long relationship, or feeling a bit lonely? Take this quiz and we’ll guess it 100%* correctly. 

*10-20% guaranteed.

 

