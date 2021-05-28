Do you have perfect pitch? Take our test and find out

Perfect pitch quiz. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Answer four questions and find out if you are one of those lucky musicians who happen to have perfect pitch.

Ah, perfect pitch. So many advantages over your comparatively cloth-eared musician friends. When it comes to tuning your instrument, pitching your voice and generally feeling slightly superior in musical company, perfect pitch is just the best. Or so we hear.

What exactly is it? It’s also sometimes called absolute pitch, and put simply, it’s the ability to name or sing a given musical note without being given a reference note. If someone says “sing an A”, a person with perfect pitch would be able to hum one without even breaking a sweat.

So do you have it? Our simple little test will give you some challenges - get the right answers and you’ve clearly got perfect pitch. Find out below...

Now you know what truth lies behind your musical ears, countertenor Kangmin Justin Kim explains what it's like to have absolute pitch, and why it's not always as “perfect” as we may think.