More than half of gamers would like to attend a live orchestral video game music concert

By Will Padfield

A new survey has shown a huge increase in interest among the gaming community in watching live orchestral music.

A recent survey found that the number of gamers interested in attending a live orchestral concert has surged.

Over half of the gamers surveyed (52%) love the soundtracks to their favourite video games so much that they would attend a live orchestral performance of their favourite in-game tunes.

The survey comes after successive waves of highly acclaimed gaming concerts with live orchestras worldwide.

In September 2024, a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London sold out, and before that, the Barbican hosted the Sonic the Hedgehog live tour, filling the hall for three concerts. Orchestras in the UK and abroad are recognising the significance of this trend and adapting to welcome new fans to their concerts.

The gaming industry generates a staggering amount of money, over $142 billion in 2022, which is double the revenue of the international film industry in 2023.

This vast sum means that the music departments of the big video game companies have a lot they can play with. Household name franchises such as Call of Duty, Assassins Creed and The Witcher have huge, soaring orchestral scores, many of them rivalling even the most epic Hollywood blockbuster.

Composers such as Jesper Kyd, Nobuo Uematsu and Koji Kondo and Harry Gregson-Williams have put gaming music on the map, writing engaging and exciting music to accompany the on-screen action.

Classic FM has embraced the growing interest in this medium, hosting a new series with top gaming expert DanTDM. In the shows, Dan will be introducing audiences to his world, showcasing music from all the various gaming genres, whilst explaining the pivotal role music plays in the gaming world.

It is packed with new gems and discoveries, which do stand alone on their own merit. The collective skills and research of gaming composers are humongous; most are classically trained at the highest level, with many influenced by the great classical composers.

Listening to some gaming scores is like hearing the best hits of Prokofiev, Mahler, Strauss and Tchaikovsky all rolled into one, whilst others draw on folk influences and are lighter in tone. Either way, we really think there is something for everyone.