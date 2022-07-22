Hear the haunting music printed on a man’s bottom in this wild Renaissance painting

22 July 2022, 12:49

Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights, completed c. 1490-1510.
Hieronymus Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights, completed c. 1490-1510. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

Hieronymus Bosch is famous for his intricate and macabre visions of hell. But have you ever noticed this bizarre ditty, branded onto a poor sinner’s naked backside in his most famous painting?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The works of Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch were frequently filled with allusions to religion and macabre depictions of the afterlife. And, as with any Renaissance artwork worth its salt, there’s plenty of nudity. Consider yourselves warned...

His best known painting, Garden of Earthly Delights (c. 1490-1510) is truly a work to be reckoned with.

Made up of three folding panels, the triptych is a chaotic smorgasbord of weird, whacky and wonderful artistic depictions that will really have you questioning, well, life (and afterlife) itself.

Read more: 5 artworks that inspired classical masterpieces

From left to right, the painting first features an idyllic and transcendental vision of heaven, where a cloaked God presents Eve to Adam in front of a chorus of animals in the Garden of Eden.

The central panel lies in between, a purgatory of sorts, with some frankly crackers goings-on added for good measure.

Like these ones:

The central panel of Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights.
The central panel of Bosch’s Garden of Earthly Delights. Picture: Getty

Anyway, we’re not here to talk about the disembodied heads munching away at a giant blackberry, or even the couple having a great time in a mussel shell.

We’ve actually got a musical bone to pick with Bosch.

In the third panel, his vision of the underworld, there’s a special place in hell for musical instruments (thanks a bunch).

Read more: The medieval ‘Shame Flute’ was used to punish bad musicians in the Middle Ages

Hieronymus Bosch reserves a special place in hell for Medieval musical instruments.
Hieronymus Bosch reserves a special place in hell for Medieval musical instruments. Picture: Getty

A cluster of naked sinners surround this infernal orchestra, which includes oversized versions of a lute, a harp, and a hurdy-gurdy.

Loved by us for their sound and expressive qualities, to Bosch and his delinquents, these are little more than instruments of torture.

Hell-dwellers are strewn across the instruments, cuffed to the lute, strung up on the harp, and trapped in the hurdy-gurdy. To the right, a wind section features one poor, poor gentleman uncomfortably impaled on a recorder. We’ll call it the ‘glute flute’.

There’s one small detail that is easy to overlook. One sinner lies prostrate on the floor over a book of sheet music, beside a demon whose role, it seems, is to imprint music on sinner’s naked bums with his weird note-shaped tongue.

Here’s a closer look:

Hieronymus Bosch painting shows music printed on a man’s backside.
Hieronymus Bosch painting shows music printed on a man’s backside. Picture: Getty

One musical genius has gone so far as to record Bosch’s devilish transcription, and it actually sounds pretty good. Give it a listen below.

Trending on Classic FM

Violinists in the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's OrchKids program

Music professor breaks down Critical Race Theory and why it’s crucial for 21st-century music education
MIT astronomers report that a Canadian radio telescope has picked up strange signals from several billion light-years away

Scientists have detected a mysterious radio signal from a galaxy far, far away
Russian baritone, Vadim Cheldiyev, was sentenced on 19 July 2022

Former Mariinsky opera singer sentenced to 10 years in Russian jail following COVID-19 protest
Two days after protesters stormed the President's house in Sri Lanka

125-year-old piano ‘destroyed’ after protestors capture Sri Lankan president’s private residence
The UK experienced its highest ever temperatures on record

How do extreme temperatures affect our musical instruments?

William Walton enlisted help from the UK authorities to obtain his ‘life-saving’ medication in Italy.

British composer enlisted Home Office’s help to obtain ‘life-saving medicine’ in Italy
15 glorious pieces of classical music for summertime

15 glorious pieces of classical music for summertime

A ballerina ties her shoe at a dance school

Ballet dropped as audition requirement at top UK dance school in diversity drive
The 20 best operas of all time, according to Classic FM presenters.

The 20 greatest operas ever written

Google Doodle celebrates Oskar Sala, an electronic music composer and physicist

Who was Oskar Sala? Google Doodle celebrates electronic music composer and physicist

Google Doodles

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games