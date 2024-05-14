All the classical covers in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 revealed

All the string quartet classical covers of pop songs featured in Bridgerton Season 3. Picture: Netflix / Alamy

By Siena Linton

The hotly-anticipated third season of Bridgerton is out soon, with Colin and Penelope’s friends-to-lovers storyline due to steal the spotlight. Here’s every pop song getting the classical cover treatment...

Since Bridgerton first arrived on our screens in December 2020, the Regency drama has been the talk of the ton. From Kris Bowers’ stirring original score to beloved string quartet covers, its soundtrack has found its way into the hearts and minds of Bridgerton fans across the globe.

Making their welcome return to the string quartet cover treatment in season 3 are Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, as well as Bridgerton debuts for Pitbull, Nick Jonas, and Korean boyband BTS, all vying to be chosen as this year’s ‘diamond’.

From pulse-raising romances to eyebrow-raising updates from the town’s adored and abhorred gossipmonger, Lady Whistledown, Shonda Rhimes’ hit series has had no shortage of excitement – and season 3 is set to be no different.

As with Daphne and Anthony before, the third instalment of Bridgerton will focus on the romance and relationships of one Bridgerton sibling. Much to fans’ excitement, it’s the turn of Colin Bridgerton as his friendship with Penelope Featherington blossoms into romance.

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

What classical pop covers appear in Bridgerton Season 3?

So far, only the music featured in the first four episodes has been revealed:

Gayle’s ‘abcdefu’, covered by Vitula (Episode 1)

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet (Episode 2)

Nick Jonas’ ‘Jealous’, covered by Shimmer (Episode 2)

Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet (Episode 3)

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet (Episode 3)

Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Snow on the Beach’ by Atwood Quartet (Episode 4)

Pitbull’s ‘Give Me Everything’, covered by Archer Marsh (Episode 4)

Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on the blossoming romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington as they go from friends to lovers. Picture: Netflix

What are the musical highlights of Bridgerton Season 3?

As Penelope and Colin’s relationship blooms, the two favourite characters unlock entire new musical opportunities for the series’ composer Kris Bowers to tell their story through music.

Speaking to Classic FM ahead of season 3, Bowers said: “The things I’m really excited about are new covers – to be a part of that is pretty exciting. And then, with each season we’re focusing on new characters, so there are new themes.

“This season, we’re focusing on Penelope and Colin and their relationship, and it’s so different from the previous two seasons in terms of some sort of love dynamic. And so, having new themes for each of them and their theme together was a lot of fun to explore this season.”

As for the instrumental covers in this season, music supervisor Justin Kamps told Netflix’s Tudum how he goes about matching the perfect cover to each scene. “Sometimes initially it’s about what matches the choreography,” he said. “And then later it’s about what matches the scene and the emotion.”

In addition to new themes and classical pop covers, Bridgerton will also debut its first ever original song in season three. Written by a top team of writers, ‘All I Want’ will feature in the second batch of episodes to be released, and performed by Tori Kelly.

With all that to look forward to, season 3 is bound to be a hit.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 will be released on Netflix on Thursday 16 May, with the final four episodes arriving on Thursday 13 June.