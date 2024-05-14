All the classical covers in Netflix’s Bridgerton Season 3 revealed

14 May 2024, 15:31 | Updated: 14 May 2024, 16:31

All the string quartet classical covers of pop songs featured in Bridgerton Season 3.
All the string quartet classical covers of pop songs featured in Bridgerton Season 3. Picture: Netflix / Alamy

By Siena Linton

The hotly-anticipated third season of Bridgerton is out soon, with Colin and Penelope’s friends-to-lovers storyline due to steal the spotlight. Here’s every pop song getting the classical cover treatment...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since Bridgerton first arrived on our screens in December 2020, the Regency drama has been the talk of the ton. From Kris Bowers’ stirring original score to beloved string quartet covers, its soundtrack has found its way into the hearts and minds of Bridgerton fans across the globe.

Making their welcome return to the string quartet cover treatment in season 3 are Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, as well as Bridgerton debuts for Pitbull, Nick Jonas, and Korean boyband BTS, all vying to be chosen as this year’s ‘diamond’.

From pulse-raising romances to eyebrow-raising updates from the town’s adored and abhorred gossipmonger, Lady Whistledown, Shonda Rhimes’ hit series has had no shortage of excitement – and season 3 is set to be no different.

As with Daphne and Anthony before, the third instalment of Bridgerton will focus on the romance and relationships of one Bridgerton sibling. Much to fans’ excitement, it’s the turn of Colin Bridgerton as his friendship with Penelope Featherington blossoms into romance.

Read more: Billie Eilish’s song ‘Goldwing’ is based on a Gustav Holst hymn with a 3,000-year-old Sanskrit text

Watch the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer

What classical pop covers appear in Bridgerton Season 3?

So far, only the music featured in the first four episodes has been revealed:

  • Gayle’s ‘abcdefu’, covered by Vitula (Episode 1)
  • BTS’ ‘Dynamite’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet (Episode 2)
  • Nick Jonas’ ‘Jealous’, covered by Shimmer (Episode 2)
  • Sia’s ‘Cheap Thrills’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet (Episode 3)
  • Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’, covered by Vitamin String Quartet (Episode 3)
  • Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Snow on the Beach’ by Atwood Quartet (Episode 4)
  • Pitbull’s ‘Give Me Everything’, covered by Archer Marsh (Episode 4)

Read more: Queen Charlotte soundtrack: every orchestral cover in the Bridgerton story Netflix show

Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on the blossoming romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington as they go from friends to lovers.
Bridgerton Season 3 focuses on the blossoming romance between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington as they go from friends to lovers. Picture: Netflix

What are the musical highlights of Bridgerton Season 3?

As Penelope and Colin’s relationship blooms, the two favourite characters unlock entire new musical opportunities for the series’ composer Kris Bowers to tell their story through music.

Speaking to Classic FM ahead of season 3, Bowers said: “The things I’m really excited about are new covers – to be a part of that is pretty exciting. And then, with each season we’re focusing on new characters, so there are new themes.

“This season, we’re focusing on Penelope and Colin and their relationship, and it’s so different from the previous two seasons in terms of some sort of love dynamic. And so, having new themes for each of them and their theme together was a lot of fun to explore this season.”

As for the instrumental covers in this season, music supervisor Justin Kamps told Netflix’s Tudum how he goes about matching the perfect cover to each scene. “Sometimes initially it’s about what matches the choreography,” he said. “And then later it’s about what matches the scene and the emotion.”

In addition to new themes and classical pop covers, Bridgerton will also debut its first ever original song in season three. Written by a top team of writers, ‘All I Want’ will feature in the second batch of episodes to be released, and performed by Tori Kelly.

With all that to look forward to, season 3 is bound to be a hit.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 will be released on Netflix on Thursday 16 May, with the final four episodes arriving on Thursday 13 June.

Latest on Classic FM

Organ of the Cathedral of St Steven, Passau.

The 10 best pieces of music ever written for the organ

Wigmore Hall and Classic FM offer £5 tickets to U35 audiences for select concerts

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

Ukrainian pianist Daria stunned ‘The Piano’ judges Mika and Lang Lang with a solo piano version of Piazzolla’s ‘Libertango’.

Pianist’s thrilling ‘Libertango’ takes her to The Piano final, after fleeing Ukraine with toddler
Mozart’s Queen of the Night aria – from a soprano’s POV

Mozart’s fiendish Queen of the Night aria – how on earth do you sing it? This soprano explains...

Mozart

10-year-old Sum wows Lang Lang on The Piano with Haydn sonata.

Lang Lang surprises 10-year-old superfan on The Piano after sparkling Haydn solo

Lang Lang

Bruno Tonioli overwhelmed with emotion by Denise and Stefan’s moving Sound of Music duet

Blind couple’s awe-inspiring ‘Climb Ev’ry Mountain’ moves Britain’s Got Talent judge to tears

Videos

Karl Jenkins pranked by orchestra in 80th birthday surprise at Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall.

Orchestra expertly pranks Sir Karl Jenkins with surprise ‘Happy Birthday’ at Royal Albert Hall

Events

King Charles presents opera star Jonas Kaufmann with an honorary Doctor of Music award at the Royal College of Music

All King Charles III’s musical patronages – a full list

Apple apologises for new iPad advert after internet backlash, including brilliant Bach parody.

Apple apologises for piano-crushing advert – after brilliant Bach parody

Why were piano keys once white and black – and why did they reverse?

Why are piano keys black and white? And when did they change?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

More Periods and Genres

See more More Periods and Genres

Baroque

Classical

Romantic

Film & TV

Opera

Video Games