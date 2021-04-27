Mozart goes cyberpunk in Hong Kong orchestra and ballet’s psychedelic masterpiece

Hong Kong Philharmonic and Ballet Amadeus. Picture: Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Hong Kong Ballet

By Kyle Macdonald

A new video from Hong Kong Philharmonic and Hong Kong Ballet brings Mozart, into a bleary carnivalesque dreamscape, complete with a hefty dose of velvet and cyberpunk.

A little hallucinogenic night music, from Mozart and a leading ballet company. And it really needs to be seen to be believed.

This incredible video begins with the alluring line, “One night in Hong Kong, sometime in the past... or in the future.” What follows is pure cinematic virtuosity, with Mozartian chamber music, dance, and a hefty dose of the urban retrofuturistic, as a velvet-clad dancer passes through a fantastical drama in bars, streets and alleyways.

Throughout, violins and cellos play Mozart’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik in outlandish yet inspired arrangements, again fusing old and new.

Watch below as the beauty of music, movement and art shine through every alleyway and illuminated sign, in one of the world’s global cities. This is what we live for...

Mozart’s night music masterpiece is played by the HK Phil, with accompanying choreography from HKB’s Artistic Director Septime Webre, featuring the company’s dancers.

And it’s not the first time our friends in Hong Kong have created an effortlessly chic and intoxicating vibrant ballet video.

Take a look at this performance to Ravel’s Boléro, which melds together ballet tradition and modern dance in a two-minute masterpiece.

Bravo to all those involved.

Here’s where you can find out more about the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra and Hong Kong Ballet. Join us in following them on YouTube too – we can’t wait to see what they do next.