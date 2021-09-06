Health worker performs graceful ballet routine in ‘moment of pure joy’ at Utah hospital

On Air Now
The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet 8pm - 10pm
6 September 2021, 12:19 | Updated: 6 September 2021, 16:39
Watch a moment of beauty light up the days of passers-by at University of Utah Hospital.
A health worker has brought an unexpected moment of beauty to a Utah hospital, performing a graceful ballet routine in his scrubs.
Phlebotomist Teva Martinson was filmed donning a mask, kicking off his shoes, and proceeding to perform a beautiful routine at the University of Utah Hospital, accompanied by a pianist in the building’s lobby.
The dancer was improvising to French pianist and composer Richard Clayderman’s 1977 piece, Ballade Pour Adeline.
The refined moment must have been a welcome interlude in another busy day for the hospital, which is currently dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, 18 months into the pandemic.
Read more: Inspiring hospital staff surprise ballet-loving cancer patient with ‘Swan Lake’ routine
“A moment of pure joy at University of Utah Hospital ❤️”, University of Utah Health tweeted when they shared the video. The replies are filled with love and appreciation for the young dancer’s spontaneous performance.
Martinson is a phlebotomist at University of Utah Health, meaning he is responsible for taking patients’ blood samples for examination in the lab during tests and diagnoses.
During a 15 minute break, the 21-year-old dancer came across a pianist in the lobby of the hospital and requested a piece that might work for some impromptu ballet. Together they transformed a few minutes in an ordinary day into a bit of magic, which has been captured in a video now seen by millions online.
“I did it because I wanted to,” the dancer has said. “I felt like it was something right for me, just to do something and make someone smile [and] to enjoy myself. I just took my little Crocs off, and just felt the music.”
The US has seen over 40 million COVID-19 cases, and nearly 650,000 deaths so far in the pandemic.
“I’ve gotten to see some low moments, I’ve gotten to see some really high moments but overall I think everyone is just trying to work together to keep a positive, joyous mood in the hospital,” Martinson said.
It’s at times like this that we feel especially grateful for music, and for beauty.