Cellists are ripping into this Netflix poster that very much *isn’t* ‘Perfection’

29 July 2022, 15:01

Netflix ‘The Perfection’ film poster
Netflix ‘The Perfection’ film poster. Picture: Netflix / Facebook

By Kyle Macdonald

A quadruple-stopping cellist, holding a bow like a knife? Oh, the horror!

The Perfection is a 2018 American psychological horror thriller, released on Netflix.

In the 2019 horror-thriller, a once-promising cello prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil. A wild (and sometimes gory) ride ensues.

But, according to eagle-eyed string players, the true horror was reserved for the movie’s poster.

“I just came across this on Netflix,” said a user in a post on the Facebook group International Cello Society, with three quite understandable laughing face emojis.

“God look how high the bridge is lol, besides everything else anyway. Good lord,” says one cellist in response.

Read more: A train company poster features dubious music notation – and musicians are not on board

“It hurts on so many levels... how do I unsee this?” asks another.

And in another very worthy observation and question: “It looks like someone tries a saw on strings... Is it next part of The Saw horror?”

“Is the bow hold the horror?”

Do we dare take a closer look?

‘The Perfection’ film poster
‘The Perfection’ film poster. Picture: Netflix

“Ya gotta admire all that ambition with a quadruple stop,” says another cellistic commentator on the image. True that.

The horror-thriller was directed by Richard Shepard. Elsewhere on social media, people commend the scene where the two protagonists play a duet. Though the film gets a mixed reception in reviews and ratings, many note it’s quite a rollercoaster of a journey, with twists, turns and wit.

‘The Perfection’ film still
‘The Perfection’ film still. Picture: Netflix / Alamy

There’s more to life than film posters and a single promotional image. But movie producers should know, if there’s a musical instrument in sight, musicians will notice and talk about it. That’s how we are.

Trending on Classic FM

Elgar’s greatest compositions

10 of Elgar’s greatest pieces of music

Elgar

Ralph Vaughan Williams’ all-time best pieces of music

10 greatest pieces of music by Vaughan Williams

Vaughan Williams

Alfie Boe sings 'Nessun dorma' for Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide

Tenor Alfie Boe sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for Love Island contestants with solo guitarist

Alfie Boe

The overture to Georges Bizet’s Carmen is played as F1 drivers spray champagne on the podium.

How Bizet’s Carmen came to be the soundtrack of Formula One racing
Inside St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast

Belfast Cathedral disbands professional choir and director due to ‘financial circumstances’
Lady Gaga sings US national anthem at Biden inauguration

What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner?
CAYO message in action on the back of cellist Omar Macias, May 2022 Residency

‘With music, political barriers are removed’ – Cuban American Youth Orchestra talks musical diplomacy
President Obama was treated to an impromptu concert outside his hotel in Denmark

Barack Obama treated to impromptu serenade by a balcony choir of Danish singers

Videos

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a special royal concert live from the Tower of London

The Sixteen

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

Andrea Bocelli

Latest instrument features

Google Doodle celebrates Trinidad & Tobago instrument, the steelpan

Why is the steelpan being celebrated in today’s Google Doodle – and what’s the instrument’s history?

Google Doodles

Malaika Mihambo is a world champion long jumper, and plays classical piano to unwind.

World Athletics long jump champion is also a classical pianist with a passion for Chopin and Schubert
Two days after protesters stormed the President's house in Sri Lanka

125-year-old piano ‘destroyed’ after protestors capture Sri Lankan president’s private residence
This your brain on piano

All the amazing things that playing piano does for your brain and body, in one graphic
Left: the Kanneh-Masons; Right: Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason

Who are the Kanneh-Masons? All you need to know about the exceptional musical family

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute