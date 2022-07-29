Cellists are ripping into this Netflix poster that very much *isn’t* ‘Perfection’

Netflix ‘The Perfection’ film poster. Picture: Netflix / Facebook

By Kyle Macdonald

A quadruple-stopping cellist, holding a bow like a knife? Oh, the horror!

The Perfection is a 2018 American psychological horror thriller, released on Netflix.

In the 2019 horror-thriller, a once-promising cello prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil. A wild (and sometimes gory) ride ensues.

But, according to eagle-eyed string players, the true horror was reserved for the movie’s poster.

“I just came across this on Netflix,” said a user in a post on the Facebook group International Cello Society, with three quite understandable laughing face emojis.

“God look how high the bridge is lol, besides everything else anyway. Good lord,” says one cellist in response.

“It hurts on so many levels... how do I unsee this?” asks another.

And in another very worthy observation and question: “It looks like someone tries a saw on strings... Is it next part of The Saw horror?”

“Is the bow hold the horror?”

Do we dare take a closer look?

‘The Perfection’ film poster. Picture: Netflix

“Ya gotta admire all that ambition with a quadruple stop,” says another cellistic commentator on the image. True that.

The horror-thriller was directed by Richard Shepard. Elsewhere on social media, people commend the scene where the two protagonists play a duet. Though the film gets a mixed reception in reviews and ratings, many note it’s quite a rollercoaster of a journey, with twists, turns and wit.

‘The Perfection’ film still. Picture: Netflix / Alamy

There’s more to life than film posters and a single promotional image. But movie producers should know, if there’s a musical instrument in sight, musicians will notice and talk about it. That’s how we are.