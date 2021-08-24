People have been sharing their four-word classical music horror stories and it’s hilarious

On Air Now
24 August 2021, 12:42
“Tenor Clef: C# Major.”
There are some words in classical music guaranteed to strike fear into even the most steadfast of musical hearts.
And, thanks to this tweet, musicians and music appreciators the world over have been sharing the scariest words out, in ingenious four-word classical music horror stories.
Now – these short vignettes aren’t for the faint of heart. We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. And we’ve gasped at the sheer terror contained in these words.
But it’s only fair we share. So without further ado – here’s what the internet has been saying about snapped strings, unexpected clefs and failed page turns in their hilarious and terrifying four-word classical music horror stories.
Concert starts, wrong charts 😬— Demirhan Baylan (@demirhanbaylan) August 17, 2021
You missed the rehearsal.— gh//ee | 陈韦丞's LOL! supremacist™ 🎸 (@gkadishakti) August 17, 2021
We're playing that concerto?— Sascha Kelly (@kelly_sascha) August 17, 2021
Entering sight-read city.— Clare (@ClareELowe) August 17, 2021
everyone's strings break sinultaneously— ❀ (@DulcieTorrans) August 17, 2021
Cello on luggage carousel.— Steve lovell (@Stevelo27481202) August 17, 2021
Debussy, arranged for bagpipes.— Paul Howard (@PaulHoward5) August 17, 2021
Raises baton.....breaks wind— Angus (@minstrelsinging) August 17, 2021
Concert ends. Bar shut.— Gareth Davies (@Flutelicious) August 17, 2021
Playing Tchaikovsky, drinking vodka!!!— Indika de Silva (@saintgif) August 17, 2021
'A global pandemic arrives'— Daniel Ross (@danielsjross) August 17, 2021
string breaks mid movement— Charlie! 🏳️⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021
Quiet but suddenly *COUGHS*— Narumi / なるみ (@NARUMIcomposer) August 17, 2021
Casta Diva breaks glass— Zirmot (@Zirmot) August 17, 2021
Timpani mallets flew away.— Naoko Anatevka (@NAnatevka) August 17, 2021
read dynamic marking wrong— Charlie! 🏳️⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021
cymbal drops on floor— Charlie! 🏳️⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021
The Ring…on kazoos— Greg Harradine (@GregHarradine) August 17, 2021
Dress rips mid concerto (happened 😂)— Ailbhe McDonagh (@ailbhemcdonagh) August 17, 2021
epic fail page turning— 🎹🎶💊🗒️ (@Opus3No4) August 17, 2021
Eb D Eb C— Charlie! 🏳️⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021
Beware the viola solo 😬— NWU School of Music (@NWUMusic) August 17, 2021
Tenor Clef: C# Major— Mr. Tyler Larson (@MrTylerLarson) August 17, 2021
"Pianist Lang Lang retires" 😢— Pianist magazine (@pianistmagazine) August 17, 2021
Improvise for ten minutes— Steven Griffin (@mrgriffmusic) August 17, 2021
Out of Tune Orchestra— Yorkshire Santa *Vax and mask up, even now!* (@Storyguy666) August 17, 2021
forgot to charge iPad.— Lotte Betts-Dean (@lottebettsdean) August 17, 2021
iPadOS 14.7: Software Update…— George Xiaoyuan Fu (@eyepitydafu) August 17, 2021