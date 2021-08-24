People have been sharing their four-word classical music horror stories and it’s hilarious

24 August 2021, 12:42

By Rosie Pentreath

“Tenor Clef: C# Major.”

There are some words in classical music guaranteed to strike fear into even the most steadfast of musical hearts.

And, thanks to this tweet, musicians and music appreciators the world over have been sharing the scariest words out, in ingenious four-word classical music horror stories.

Now – these short vignettes aren’t for the faint of heart. We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. And we’ve gasped at the sheer terror contained in these words.

But it’s only fair we share. So without further ado – here’s what the internet has been saying about snapped strings, unexpected clefs and failed page turns in their hilarious and terrifying four-word classical music horror stories.

Ruh-roh.

Every cellist’s nightmare...

Classical music horror stories in four words
Classical music horror stories in four words. Picture: Instagram
via Giphy

Nobody signed up for that:

😂😂😂

This from LSO’s principal flautist, Gareth Davies, is just devastating.

Touching down on the Russia leg of the tour like:

No thanks.

Classical music horror stories in four words
Classical music horror stories in four words. Picture: Instagram

Too soon. 😢

Gutted.

Clang.

Double clang.

Heh heh.

via Giphy

We’ve been there…

😂🦈

Violas are people too.

*covers ears*

Devastating. 💔

Classical music in 2021:

