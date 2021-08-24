People have been sharing their four-word classical music horror stories and it’s hilarious

By Rosie Pentreath

“Tenor Clef: C# Major.”

There are some words in classical music guaranteed to strike fear into even the most steadfast of musical hearts.

And, thanks to this tweet, musicians and music appreciators the world over have been sharing the scariest words out, in ingenious four-word classical music horror stories.

Now – these short vignettes aren’t for the faint of heart. We’ve laughed. We’ve cried. And we’ve gasped at the sheer terror contained in these words.

But it’s only fair we share. So without further ado – here’s what the internet has been saying about snapped strings, unexpected clefs and failed page turns in their hilarious and terrifying four-word classical music horror stories.

Ruh-roh.

Concert starts, wrong charts 😬 — Demirhan Baylan (@demirhanbaylan) August 17, 2021

You missed the rehearsal. — gh//ee | 陈韦丞's LOL! supremacist™ 🎸 (@gkadishakti) August 17, 2021

We're playing that concerto? — Sascha Kelly (@kelly_sascha) August 17, 2021

Every cellist’s nightmare...

Classical music horror stories in four words. Picture: Instagram

Entering sight-read city. — Clare (@ClareELowe) August 17, 2021

everyone's strings break sinultaneously — ❀ (@DulcieTorrans) August 17, 2021

Cello on luggage carousel. — Steve lovell (@Stevelo27481202) August 17, 2021

Nobody signed up for that:

Debussy, arranged for bagpipes. — Paul Howard (@PaulHoward5) August 17, 2021

😂😂😂

Raises baton.....breaks wind — Angus (@minstrelsinging) August 17, 2021

This from LSO’s principal flautist, Gareth Davies, is just devastating.

Concert ends. Bar shut. — Gareth Davies (@Flutelicious) August 17, 2021

Touching down on the Russia leg of the tour like:

Playing Tchaikovsky, drinking vodka!!! — Indika de Silva (@saintgif) August 17, 2021

No thanks.

Classical music horror stories in four words. Picture: Instagram

Too soon. 😢

'A global pandemic arrives' — Daniel Ross (@danielsjross) August 17, 2021

Gutted.

string breaks mid movement — Charlie! 🏳️‍⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021

Quiet but suddenly *COUGHS* — Narumi / なるみ (@NARUMIcomposer) August 17, 2021

Casta Diva breaks glass — Zirmot (@Zirmot) August 17, 2021

Timpani mallets flew away. — Naoko Anatevka (@NAnatevka) August 17, 2021

Clang.

read dynamic marking wrong — Charlie! 🏳️‍⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021

Double clang.

cymbal drops on floor — Charlie! 🏳️‍⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021

Heh heh.

The Ring…on kazoos — Greg Harradine (@GregHarradine) August 17, 2021

Dress rips mid concerto (happened 😂) — Ailbhe McDonagh (@ailbhemcdonagh) August 17, 2021

We’ve been there…

epic fail page turning — 🎹🎶💊🗒️ (@Opus3No4) August 17, 2021

😂🦈

Eb D Eb C — Charlie! 🏳️‍⚧️🔸 (@CharliesNovella) August 17, 2021

Violas are people too.

Beware the viola solo 😬 — NWU School of Music (@NWUMusic) August 17, 2021

*covers ears*

Tenor Clef: C# Major — Mr. Tyler Larson (@MrTylerLarson) August 17, 2021

Devastating. 💔

"Pianist Lang Lang retires" 😢 — Pianist magazine (@pianistmagazine) August 17, 2021

Improvise for ten minutes — Steven Griffin (@mrgriffmusic) August 17, 2021

Out of Tune Orchestra — Yorkshire Santa *Vax and mask up, even now!* (@Storyguy666) August 17, 2021

Classical music in 2021:

forgot to charge iPad. — Lotte Betts-Dean (@lottebettsdean) August 17, 2021