One song that teaches you everything about music theory

A brilliant way to learn those music theory fundamentals is being shared on social media, and all you have to do is sing.

Music theory. We know it's important and the foundation for the art form we love. But we also have a question.

Why should we do this:

When we can do this?

Put away those boring textbooks, because this masterpiece, penned by David Rakowski and a few friends, will teach you music theory as you sing. Ingenious.

Read more: 13 cats who will accurately teach you musical terminology

The piece is a reworking of the seasonal crooner classic Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire. The newly penned lyrics describe the dizzying sequence of motifs, harmony, theory rudiments and compositional devices at play.

We also reckon it's a wonderful demonstration of the creativity, inventiveness, and sheer brilliance of the music teachers involved. Here's to getting even more people to learn their intervals and modes.

Here it is (click for the original size). Go on, learn it, sing it, dance to it, and share it with all your music geeky friends.