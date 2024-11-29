Six pieces of festive music that aren’t actually about Christmas at all

29 November 2024, 15:38 | Updated: 29 November 2024, 15:53

Epiphany Devotion At Salisbury Cathedral
Epiphany Devotion At Salisbury Cathedral. Picture: Getty

By Will Padfield

Turns out a lot of the Christmas music you know and love was never meant to be Christmas music at all.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As we cosily sidle into the festive period, the sound of Christmas music is everywhere. Whether it is the supermarket, the local café or on your favourite radio station (Classic FM, obviously), it’s impossible to avoid the happy tidings of seasonal cheer.

The ingredients of a good classical piece of Christmas music seem to be unanimous: brass chorales, chiming bells and lush strings all do the trick nicely. Add in a soothing voice, and you’ve got a veritable Christmas feast.

But sometimes these ingredients exist in pieces that have absolutely nothing to with Christmas. We look at some of the most famous pieces of ‘Christmas music’ that aren't really festive at all...

Read more: The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time

What makes the perfect Christmas carol? We asked choral composing legend John Rutter

  1. Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel Overture

    Ok, we’ll admit: the opening horn chorale has the warmth of mulled wine, the harmonies are crunchy enough to crack open your festive nut selection, and the sparkling trumpet solo seems to express something so essentially ‘Christmassy’ that you would be totally forgiven for assuming that Hansel and Gretel is a Christmas piece of music, cropping up in festive orchestral concerts worldwide.

    However, the actual opera has absolutely nothing to do with Christmas. Instead it’s an adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale which deals with themes of grit, survival, sibling companionship and genuine witchy peril. Presents and Christmas trees are replaced by summer sausage and cheddar cheese.

    Not to mention, Hansel and Gretel would freeze to death in the woods if it was set around Christmas time.

    There is however a tenuous link from which Humperdinck fans may take some solace. It seems the origins of the operatic adaptation are firmly rooted in the December holiday period of 1889 when his sister Adelheid was producing a Christmas puppet show for all the good children. She naturally asked her brother to write a few songs for the show; these later formed the basis for some of the big hits in the opera. As a result, Gingerbread houses are now associated with Christmas!

    Hansel & Gretel Prelude-Chorale | BSO and Gewandhausorchester Horns

  2. Prokofiev: ‘Troika’ from Lieutenant Kijé

    This one is deceptively Christmassy. A jolly melody, sleigh bells, pizzicato strings and a pulsating ostinato accompaniment: surely this must be an absolute Christmas banger?

    Wrong!

    The principal melody of this piece is taken from an old Hussar song, for which Prokofiev provided an optional baritone part. The melody first appears in a slow and somewhat dissonant statement, after which the pace quickens to give the impression of a fast winter's journey using the troika, a traditional Russian three-horse sledge.

    Ok, so a sledge ride sounds like Christmas, but really this piece is just about winter, which in Russia is basically half of the year. Next!

    Prokofiev: Troika · Sokhiev / Berliner Philharmoniker

  3. Handel: Messiah

    Whilst one might be able to logically see why the previous two pieces have been adopted into the Christmas cannon, Handel’s Messiah really is a perplexing outlier. Whilst the first part is about the birth of Jesus, the rest of the piece has nothing to do with Christmas at all, as Handel intended it to be a piece of sacred music for Easter, giving the premiere of the piece in Dublin, in April 1742.

    As the title implies, it’s about the life and death of one Jesus Christ, so the fact that it would be performed during a holiday that focuses on his final days is fitting. Less mulled wine and more chocolate bunnies.

    Händel - Messiah: Hallelujah! (Simon Rattle, Berlin Philharmonic & Choirs) | Gala from Berlin, 2004

  4. Rodgers and Hammerstein: ‘My Favourite Things’ from The Sound of Music

    For those who somehow haven’t seen this classic movie adaptation, spoiler alert: it has absolutely nothing to do with Christmas. Yet, over the years, it has been so completely tied to the festive season that imagining Christmas time without Julie Andrews’ dulcet tones is the musical equivalent of not having cranberry sauce on the Christmas spread. It’s quintessentially essential.

    Read more: 12 best movie adaptions of musicals, ranked

    The main reason why this classic is associated with this time of year is purely down to it having a cheap royalty fee, meaning back in the days of early television, it was used by networks to play repeatedly to give their staff the day off. So, whilst it does provide the perfect soundtrack to sing along to, it has nothing to do with Christmas. Sorry.

    My Favorite Things from The Sound of Music (Official HD Video)

  5. Schubert: Ave Maria

    While it is admittedly about Mary, mother of Jesus, this sublime piece by Schubert was intended for year-round appreciation. However, it has become yet another piece of music that has been plucked from the canon to serve as a fireside warmer.

    The beauty of the melody and harmony combined with the reverent simplicity of the music bears a strong resemblance to Adolphe Adam’s enduringly popular Christmas hit ‘O Holy Night’.

    Adam wrote his famous carol (which is a Christmas piece) in 1847, 22 years after Schubert’s composition, so he was likely influenced by it, which perhaps gives us a better explanation as to why Ave Maria is carted out so shamelessly during the period.

    Aled Jones sings sublime ‘Ave Maria’ duet with his younger self in London church

  6. Beethoven: ‘Ode to Joy’ from Symphony No.9

    Arguably the most unusual of all Christmas appropriations comes from Japan, where the ‘Ode to Joy’ from Beethoven’s 9th Symphony has become a Christmas carol.

    The background to this was the aftermath of the First World War when a cobbled-together performance of Beethoven’s Ninth moved the Japanese people to such an extent that it spawned a beloved tradition that is still used to ring in the New Year.

    During the festive period, singalongs of ‘Ode to Joy’ take place throughout Japan in venues as varied as shopping malls to community centres and it is firmly rooted in the nation’s Christmas period playlist.

    Read more: Monumental sound as 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sings Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

    Beethoven - Symphony No.9 (10000 Japanese) - Freude schöner Götterfunken

Discover music

See more Discover music

Yuja Wang, Nicola Benedetti and Yo-Yo Ma

What does ‘concerto’ mean in classical music, and what is its history?

1 day ago

Vote for your all-time favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2024.

Vote for your favourite Christmas carol in The Nation’s Favourite Carol with Viking 2024

3 days ago

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo spoke to Zeb Soanes about preparing to sing ‘Defying Gravity’ as Elphaba.

Cynthia Erivo underwent ‘cardiovascular conditioning’ to play Elphaba in ‘Wicked’

6 days ago

Ophélie Gaillard’s 300-year-old cello has been stolen for a second time

French cellist reunited with rare €1.3 million cello following home burglary

7 days ago

Saint Cecilia Playing The Organ.

Who was St Cecilia? Meet the patron saint of music and musicians

7 days ago

Women in Music

Ilona Schmiel, leader of the Tonhalle Orchestra, Zurich.

Why do orchestras have ‘leaders’ and what do they do?

8 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Young Persons guide trilogy

‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to Christmas Carols’: the perfect Christmas gift!

Britten as a Boy

Composer Benjamin Britten to be honoured with a statue outside his childhood home

Britten

Hayato Sumino plays Bolero on two pianos.

Viral virtuoso Hayato Sumino plays Boléro on two pianos

Cellist serenades chickens with ‘L’heure exquise’ at 18th-century English farmhouse

Cellist serenades chickens with a French love song at 18th-century English farmhouse

Videos

Denzel Washington speaks to Dan Walker about his role as Macrinus in Gladiator II, plus his favourite classical music.

Gladiator II star Denzel Washington on classical music: ‘Bocelli’s my boy!’

Gladiator 2 soundtrack: who composed it and which themes feature?

Everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Gladiator II

Gregson-Williams

Yuja Wang plays a piano with three pedals – but what are they for?

Why does a piano have three pedals, and what do they do?

Einaudi surprised the crowd at St Pancras.

Einaudi surprises commuters with train station piano performance

Einaudi

From Elgar to Ivor Gurney – explore reflective pieces of classical music for Remembrance Day

15 reflective pieces of classical music for Remembrance Day

Here’s why Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 is an unassailably epic work of genius

Here’s why Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2 is an unassailably epic work of genius

Rachmaninov