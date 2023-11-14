When Leonard Bernstein conducted an ‘Ode to Freedom’ after the fall of the Berlin Wall

14 November 2023, 15:08 | Updated: 14 November 2023, 16:39

Leonard Bernstein conducted a monumental Beethoven symphony to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall.
Leonard Bernstein conducted a monumental Beethoven symphony to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

As Germany took its first bold steps towards reunification, Leonard Bernstein conducted a blistering Beethoven symphony in celebration of an extraordinary moment in world, and music, history.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fourth movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No.9, nicknamed the ‘Choral’, rings out with the immortal words of German poet Friedrich Schiller, in a spine-tingling symphonic finale.

Schiller’s poem An die Freude, better known as ‘Ode to Joy’ in English, forms the triumphant pinnacle of Beethoven’s masterpiece as he brings in the full force of a choir to close his final large-scale work.

But on Christmas Day 1989, ‘Ode to Joy’ became an ‘Ode to Freedom’ in a subtle but significant lyric change made by Leonard Bernstein, in a performance for the history books.

A large massed choir sang ‘Freiheit’, meaning ‘Freedom’, in place of ‘Freude’, or ‘Joy’, in the Berlin Konzerthaus just a stone’s throw from both the monumental Brandenburg Gate and Checkpoint Charlie.

Read more: The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

The Berlin Celebration Concert 1989 - Leonard Bernstein - Beethoven Symphony No 9

Bernstein’s concert took place a month and a half after it was announced that the border between East and West Berlin, which had divided the country for 28 years, was now open.

In Berlin’s great Konzerthaus, in the heart of the city, Leonard Bernstein brought together an international roster of Europe’s great orchestral musicians for the occasion.

An epic choir filled the concert house stalls, as Bernstein combined not one, not two, but three German choirs spanning the breadth of the country, to achieve a thunderous and triumphant finale.

From Bavaria to Dresden, St Petersburg, London, New York and Paris, the Berlin Celebration Concert united musicians from all sides of the Cold War to mark the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Read more: Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

West German citizens flock to the Brandenburg Gate on Christmas after the fall of the Berlin Wall.
West German citizens flock to the Brandenburg Gate on Christmas after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Picture: Getty

20,000 people are said to have gathered on the streets of Berlin, as East and West Germans mingled freely for the first time in almost 30 years, to watch the concert broadcast on huge five-by-ten metre screens erected for the occasion.

After the concert, Bernstein headed West to carve his own section of the Berlin wall, which he sent back to his family in New York.

It was a moment remembered fondly by concert pianist Craig Urquhart, who was Bernstein’s personal assistant at the time: “Lenny and I, with a couple of friends drove to the western side of the wall behind the Reichstag: no television, no reporters, just us private citizens of the world.

“Lenny borrowed a hammer from a young boy, and he took his turn at tearing down, at least this wall, among all those he’d so worked so hard to dismantle in the hearts and minds of man.”

Read more: Who was Leonard Bernstein? Exploring the man behind the ‘Maestro’, Bradley Cooper’s new musical biopic

Remembering the fall of the Berlin Wall today. With Leonard Bernstein after the "Freiheit" concert Dec. 25, 1989.

Posted by Craig Urquhart on Friday, November 10, 2023

“This is the happiest Christmas of my life,” Bernstein told gathered members of the German press.

He continued: “I feel this is a heaven-sent moment to sing ‘Freiheit’ wherever the score indicates the word ‘Freude’. If ever there was a historic time to take an academic risk in the name of human joy, this is it, and I am sure we have Beethoven’s blessing.”

Leonard Bernstein features

See more Leonard Bernstein features

Leonard Bernstein with his daughter Jamie

Leonard Bernstein’s daughter Jamie: ‘I wish my father was around to see Maestro!’

Monumental official trailer for Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ is finally released

Monumental official trailer for Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ is finally released

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Marin Alsop is one of the world’s greatest conductors and a fierce supporter for the next generation of maestros.

Who is Marin Alsop? The trailblazing American conductor, music director and mentor

Marin Alsop

Bradley Cooper stars in and directs the upcoming Netflix film, ‘Maestro’; a biopic of Leonard Bernstein’s life

Maestro movie: plot, cast, release date and how to watch Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein biopic

Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ sparks 7-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival premiere

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Piracicaba Symphony Orchestra play in the dark

This orchestra carried on playing perfectly in pitch black, after all stage lights were cut in a storm

Videos

The young heir to the throne was a keen cellist, taking this love of music into his Royal duties

What are King Charles III’s favourite pieces of music?

Discover Music

Maria Callas Paris footage restored and colourised for first time

Historic footage of Maria Callas’ 1958 Paris gala is restored and colourised for first time

Maria Callas

Ellinor D’Melon plays with two members of the 12 Ensemble at LSO St Luke’s

Young classical talent showcased in Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts

Events

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

From Elgar to Ivor Gurney – explore reflective pieces of classical music for Remembrance Day

15 reflective pieces of classical music for Remembrance Day

Discover Music

Can Emma Raducanu play piano? Tennis star shares videos of her practising at home

Can Emma Raducanu play piano? Tennis star shares videos of her practising at home

Discover Music

When the world saw a young Andrea Bocelli sing ‘Con te partirò’ for the very first time

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time

Andrea Bocelli

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli provides semi-operatic soundtrack to story of Snapper the Venus Flytrap

Andrea Bocelli sings Italian song ‘Festa’ in new John Lewis Christmas advert starring Venus flytrap

Andrea Bocelli