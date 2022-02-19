Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 played in a major key is surprisingly unsettling

By Kyle Macdonald

The great composer’s iconic dark and broody notes, now in sunny C major? You probably won’t even recognise it!

The first four notes of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 are some of the most famous in all of music. Hummed the world over, they’re taken to symbolise drama, struggle, darkness and musical brilliance.

The opening of the symphony is marked Allegro con brio. In what is often described as ‘fate knocking at the door’, the orchestra plays in fortissimo unison, outlining a dramatic, minor chord. Beethoven then develops these themes in an entire movement full of minor chords and dark harmonies.

But what if the music all stayed the same, and that minor darkness was swapped directly for the sunniness of a major key?

YouTuber mead1995 used his computer-based composing software and a generous dash of music theory aptitude to create a score of the first movement of Beethoven’s fateful knock. But as a unique twist, he transposes it all from C minor into C major.

Flattened 3rds, be gone – this is all major chords from now on. Sit back and have a listen...

And it’s incredible to hear the scale of the alteration that takes place. It makes you appreciate the difference a few flattened chords can make to the mood of an entire piece.

It left us with many questions. Including, can we please have our E flats back? But what a great effort and an interesting study.

