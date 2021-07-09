Catch up with John Suchet’s exclusive plays of Beethoven’s Complete Piano Concertos

9 July 2021, 09:47

Catch up with John Suchet’s exclusive plays of Beethoven’s Complete Piano Concertos. Picture: Getty

By Rosie Pentreath

Legendary piano virtuoso, Krystian Zimerman’s recordings of Beethoven’s five majestic Piano Concertos were broadcast in full on the Classic FM Concert.

Every night this week, John Suchet has been basking in the glory of Beethoven’s sublime Piano Concertos.

John treated us to one concerto per night – played exclusively in full, with no interruptions, on The Classic FM Concert – performed by the legendary pianist Krystian Zimerman, with the London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) and Sir Simon Rattle.

The recordings are all from Zimerman’s landmark recording of all five concertos with the LSO and the indomitable Simon Rattle.

Click here to listen now on Global Player, the official Classic FM app

If you enjoyed hearing them on Classic FM, you’ll be pleased to hear that Zimerman’s spellbinding performances of the Complete Beethoven Concertos are out now, recorded on Deutsche Grammophon.

And DG has treated us to a streamed excerpt of the sublime second movement from the Piano Concerto No. 5 in E flat major. Watch above, and enjoy.

Beethoven Complete Piano Concertos is out now on Deutsch Grammophon. Click here to find out more and order now.

