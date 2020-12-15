10 of Beethoven’s most stirring quotes about music
15 December 2020, 12:01
It seems Beethoven was forever reeling off wise, philosophical quotes about music. As the world marks 250 years of the German revolutionary, here are some of his most memorable lines.
A quarter of a millennium after Beethoven’s birth, the world is still hanging on his every word. We remember the notorious LVB’s most inspiring quotes about music...
-
Music is the mediator between the spiritual and the sensual life.
-
To play a wrong note is insignificant. To play without passion is inexcusable!
-
Music should strike fire from the heart of man and bring tears from the eyes of woman.
-
Don’t only practise your art, but force your way into its secrets
-
Music is a higher revelation than all wisdom and philosophy. Music is the electrical soil in which the spirit lives, thinks and invents.
-
The guitar is a miniature orchestra in itself.
-
Music is the one incorporeal entrance into the higher world of knowledge which comprehends mankind, but which mankind cannot comprehend.
-
I would rather write 10,000 notes than a single letter of the alphabet.
-
Music is like a dream. One that I cannot hear.
-
What you are, you are by accident of birth; what I am, I am by myself. There are and will be a thousand princes; there is only one Beethoven.
