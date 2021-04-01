Choirboy inhales a big gulp of helium in Allegri’s Miserere – and hits the high C

1 April 2021, 21:11

Choir of King’s College, Cambridge uses a balloon to sing Allegri’s Miserere
Choir of King’s College, Cambridge uses a balloon to sing Allegri’s Miserere. Picture: The Choir of King's College, Cambridge

How do you get over the problem of your boy sopranos’ voices breaking? A massive helium balloon, it would appear...

For hundreds of years, choirboys have had a pretty tough time of it. 

In younger years, they’re praised and admired for their beautifully angelic high Cs – but it is all too short-lived as voices break and change when the singers enter their teens.

In very early April 2014, to future-proof those top notes, the legendary Choir of King’s College Cambridge found a possible solution. And on that particular today, the angelic assistance took the form of a big balloon of helium.

In this groundbreaking performance of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’ in the historic chapel, a male choral scholar is able to hit a C6 (a soprano C, to you and me) simply aided by a gulp of helium from his balloon. Watch in detail below.

Allegri’s ‘Miserere’ was famously transcribed and brought into the public domain by Mozart in 1770. 

The young composer, then aged just 14, supposedly once heard the piece at a concert, returned home and wrote down the whole thing note for note. Now, those high Cs are immortalised for all singers.

In all seriousness, this video was actually filmed ahead of 1 April 2014. So one can deduce the connections to the time of year, with all necessary liturgical and comic implications.

The prank has since racked up nearly five million views on YouTube. Well played, guys.

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Bad Beethoven t-shirt reviews

Musicians are leaving savage reviews of this incorrect Beethoven Fifth t-shirt

7 days ago

Choral singer duets with talking koala toy

Choral singer duets on Mozart Requiem with talking koala toy, and a masterpiece is born

13 days ago

Mozart

Deepfake AI composers disco

Deepfake AI now lets classical composers ‘sing’ your favourite retro dance anthems

20 days ago

The Collegiate Church of St Mary, Warwick Sunday Zoom

Church priest accidentally turns into the ‘Blues Brothers’ in Zoom filter mishap

24 days ago

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

1 month ago

More From ClassicFM

Watch our exclusive broadcast of Joseph Calleja’s star-studded sacred concert from Malta

Watch our exclusive broadcast of Joseph Calleja’s star-studded sacred concert from Malta

Joseph Calleja

Harry Connick Jr audience claps

Jazz pianist finds ingenious way to correct audience clapping on the wrong beat
Woman’s extraordinary ‘mouth trumpet’ playing is taking TikTok by storm

Woman’s extraordinary ‘mouth trumpet’ playing is taking TikTok by storm
Pregnant mum’s belly moves as baby dances to Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’ in the womb

Pregnant mum’s belly moves as baby dances to Beethoven’s ‘Fur Elise’ in the womb

Beethoven

Join Moira Stuart for The Classic FM Chronicles this Easter weekend

Join Moira Stuart for The Classic FM Chronicles this Easter weekend
Sir Antonio Pappano appointed chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

Sir Antonio Pappano appointed chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

LSO