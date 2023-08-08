Exclusive

Star treble Malakai Bayoh sings heavenly ‘Amazing Grace’ in a stunning London church

By Kyle Macdonald

14-year-old Malakai Bayoh, who has had an incredible 2023, returns with an exclusive new video performing one of the world’s best-loved hymns.

Malakai Bayoh has returned with a new video: a beautiful voice and harp rendition of a beloved spiritual.

The 14-year-old’s stunning treble voice has enchanted millions in 2023, through his Golden Buzzer moment on Britain’s Got Talent, viral videos, and a best-selling debut album.

And after gracing the nation’s screens as part of this journey to stardom, the young singer took the opportunity to give us another stunning performance – this time an intimate setting of one of the tracks from his album: ‘Amazing Grace’.

Malakai is joined by harpist Cecily Beer, in an adaptation of an arrangement by Paul Campbell.

In the captivating combination of voice and harp, the beloved melody is brought to life by the duo with supreme musicality, all culminating in a shimmering high note from Malakai (watch above).

Malakai Bayoh and Cecily Beer perform in St Mary le Strand. Picture: Classic FM

The performance took place at St Mary le Strand church at the eastern end of the historic Strand in Westminster, London. Built between 1714 and 1724, the church is adorned with beautiful baroque features and is the perfect setting for this intimate duet.

The church is open to the public for anyone wanting to visit, and has a busy schedule of services and concerts that showcase its phenomenal acoustic.

You can hear more from Malakai on his new album from Universal and Classic FM called Golden. It has already been featured as Classic FM’s Album of the Week, shooting to the top of the charts.

This is an amazing, golden period for this talented young singer – and this latest musical offering feels something very special indeed.