88-year-old man passes Grade 8 piano after 67-year break

6 January 2025, 16:56

Ray Eveleigh, at the piano
Ray Eveleigh, at the piano. Picture: Christopher Thomond/Guardian/eyevine

By Will Padfield

An 88-year-old pianist has passed his Grade 8 exam, 67 years after taking Grade 7.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For most of us, taking an exam beyond age 50 is not on the agenda. Imagine then, taking the highest-graded practical music exam at the age of 88, and not only passing but achieving a distinction!

That is what Ray Eveleigh has managed to do, taking his Grade 8 piano exam 67 years after his Grade 7.

Ray, a retired reverend from the village of Kilham, East Yorkshire, was encouraged to take the exam by his wife Brenda – a singer – and his daughter Jenny.

It took Ray six months of hard studying to pass the exam, with help from his teacher Ann Martin-Davis.

Read more: 71-year-old pianist astounds Lang Lang with his heartfelt Chopin

Eveleigh described the piano as a ‘personal friend’, acknowledging the importance of practising the instrument in keeping his mind active.

“You know, sometimes, obviously at my age, I get very tired,” he told The Guardian. “And sometimes I think: ‘This is no good. I don’t want to spend my life dozing in an armchair. Come on, Eveleigh, get up and play the piano.’

“And that gets me out of it, you know, because what a privilege to be able to play music that was written by the great geniuses of a century or more ago. Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart. That’s amazing, really, to me.”

71-year-old man wows with Chopin on Channel 4 show The Piano

Ray admitted he was not always the most studious of students in his youth and was frequently reprimanded for not practising, but this changed whilst he was a student at Cardiff University, where he met his wife Brenda, a singer studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama.

“She was a soprano at the Royal College of Music and Drama in Cardiff,” he told The Guardian. “She wanted an accompanist, so then I had to do some work. I learned to read music without an ulterior motive”.

Now, 67 years later, he has passed the coveted Grade 8 exam, which for most musicians is the highest level they will reach.

Herbert Blomstedt conducts Mahler 9

Age-defying musicians have been in the headlines recently, with Herbert Blomstedt astonishing audiences globally with his conducting mastery at the age of 97, perhaps proving the ling held belief that music makes you younger.

Ray admitted being rather perplexed by the attention he had received.

“I never expected it to get so much attention,” he admitted. “I mean, there’s always so much going on – weather problems, wars, politics in America – and then here’s this old guy from Kilham who just passed Grade 8 piano. It felt a bit silly, really!”

