Sorry, but only true classical music fans can score 100% in this quiz

Sorry, but only true classical music fans can score 100% in this quiz. Picture: Getty/Village Roadshow Pictures

By Helena Asprou

Think your general knowledge of classical music is a cut above the rest? We’ll see about that...

Do you know literally everything there is to know about classical music? Or do you need to go back to music college?

Dust off the textbooks and find out your result in our truly tricky, and at times rather random, trivia quiz.

Read more: Take our classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz >