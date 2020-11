Can you score 10/12 on this *expert level* music theory quiz?

Can you get full marks in this music theory quiz? Picture: Classic FM

By Sofia Rizzi

Take our quiz to see how much you REALLY know about music theory.

Do you know your pizzicato from your staccato? Can you identify your Dorian and Lydian modes? Be warned – this quiz is not for the musically faint-hearted.

